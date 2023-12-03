PKL Points Table: Team Standings, Top Teams Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is returning in season 10 with the old caravan format of traveling to 12 franchise cities.

After a superb auction, all 12 teams are carrying a fresh look which saw big names changing teams and youngsters going for loads of money.



How does the PKL 10 Points table work?

Points for Winning - 5

Points for a Tie - 3

Points for Losing by a margin of 7 or less - 1

Point for Losing by a margin of more than 7 - 0

The Top 6 teams qualify for the Playoffs.

Here is the PKL 10 Points table and team standings