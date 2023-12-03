Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

PKL Points Table: Team Standings, Top Teams Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

Here is the PKL points table and team standings for Pro Kabaddi League season ten.

A total of 12 teams are geared up for the PKL tournament (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)
The PKL trophy (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 Dec 2023 2:06 AM GMT

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is returning in season 10 with the old caravan format of traveling to 12 franchise cities.

After a superb auction, all 12 teams are carrying a fresh look which saw big names changing teams and youngsters going for loads of money.

How does the PKL 10 Points table work?

Points for Winning - 5

Points for a Tie - 3

Points for Losing by a margin of 7 or less - 1

Point for Losing by a margin of more than 7 - 0

The Top 6 teams qualify for the Playoffs.

Here is the PKL 10 Points table and team standings

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostTieScore DifferencePoints
1Gujarat Giants110065
2U Mumba110035
3UP Yoddhas1010-31
4Telugu Titans1010-61
5Haryana Steelers000000
6Patna Pirates000000
7Dabang Delhi KC000000
8Puneri Paltan000000
9Tamil Thalaivas000000
10Jaipur Pink Panthers000000
11Bengal Warriors000000
12Bengaluru Bulls000000
(Updated after UP Yoddhas v U Mumba on 2nd December)
