Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi: Auction dates for season 10 announced

The auction for Pro Kabaddi League season 10 will be held on 8 - 9 September 2023 featuring more than 500 players.

A total of 12 teams are geared up for the PKL tournament (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)
The PKL trophy (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 July 2023 9:36 AM GMT

The auction for Pro Kabaddi League season 10 will be held on 8 - 9 September 2023 in Mumbai, featuring a pool of more than 500 players, the league announced on Monday.

The total Salary Purse available to each franchise for its squad has increased from INR 4.4 crore to INR 5 crore after three seasons.

The Domestic and Overseas players will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C, and D.

The players will be further subdivided as ‘All-Rounders,’ ‘Defenders,’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category. The base prices for each of the classes are Category A – INR 30 Lakh, Category B – INR 20 Lakh, Category C – INR 13 Lakh, and Category D – INR 9 Lakh. The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of 500+, including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.

League Anupam Goswami said, "The tenth Season is such a major milestone for any contemporary sports league in India. The PKL Season X Player Auction, too, will be a landmark in PKL’s history. Along with the retentions and nominations under the Season X Player Policy, our 12 franchises will use the Player Auction to select the world’s best kabaddi athletes for their teams”.

The PKL teams also have a choice of retaining players from their respective PKL Season 9 squads as per the league policies. The franchises are allowed to retain up to 6 players under the Elite Retained Players classification under stipulated conditions in each PKL season. The players, who are not retained by the franchises and from the pool of 500+ players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.

Jaipur Pink Panthers won Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2022, defeating Puneri Paltan to claim their second-ever PKL title.

With more young players emerging last season, it will be interesting to see which players are retained and which players make it to the auction table.

Pro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddiIndian Kabaddi
