PKL Schedule: More Fixtures Announced for Part 2 and Rivalry Week

The organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League have finally announced the second half of this year's season. The second part of the PKL will start just after the 66th match of the season on January 20, 2022. Mashal Sports announced that the rest of the season will have 33 more matches that will run until February 2022.
Before you get your schedule set and bets ready to place on Kabaddi betting apps, take a look at the current PKL points table:
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wins
|
Loss
|
Draw
|
Score
|
Points
|
1
|
Dabang Delhi
|
11
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
42
|
2
|
Patna Pirates
|
11
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
44
|
40
|
3
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
11
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
51
|
39
|
4
|
UP Yoddha
|
11
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
14
|
33
|
5
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
11
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
-5
|
32
|
6
|
U Mumba
|
11
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
-8
|
31
|
7
|
Tamil Thalaivas
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
18
|
30
|
8
|
Bengal Warriors
|
11
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
-27
|
30
|
9
|
Haryana Steelers
|
11
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
-26
|
29
|
10
|
Gujarat Giants
|
10
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
23
|
11
|
Puneri Paltan
|
11
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
-27
|
22
|
12
|
Telugu Titans
|
11
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
-39
|
17
Part 2 Schedule
Mashal Sports expressed their confidence that the second part of the PKL will be more competitive especially because of the rivalry week. During this time, the teams will be playing against other teams that are selected for popular sentiments and folklore between their respective hometowns.
After the rivalry week will be the play-off round and the grand finale of the season. The second half of the season will also have triple-headers every Saturday. After the season's second half, 33 more matches will once again be scheduled. All in all, the 2021 PKL will have 132 matches.
Mashal Sports CEO and League Commissioner Anupam Goswami talked about how eventful the PKL is. Goswami said, "A notable feature of Pro Kabaddi is that it offers the highest number of matches among front-ranking Indian sports leagues. This is a unique value proposition for its 12 teams, its athlete pool, as well as sports fans and sponsors in our country's sports ecosystem.
"The completion of 66 matches of the first half of Season 8, as well as the release of the next 33 matches, is proof of our commitment to this intrinsic value of Pro Kabaddi."
Dabang Delhi KC currently sits on the top of the ladder but it will be interesting to see if current champions Bengaluru Bulls will be able to catch up. Currently, the team sits on the third spot.
There will still be plenty of matches awaiting. Here's the full fixture list of the second half of the 2021 PKL:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Jan-20
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants
|
Jan-20
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
|
Jan-21
|
Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers
|
Jan-21
|
Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha
|
Jan-22
|
Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
|
Jan-22
|
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|
Jan-22
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
Jan-23
|
UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers
|
Jan-23
|
Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Jan-24
|
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Jan-24
|
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
|
Jan-25
|
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
|
Jan-25
|
Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
|
Jan-26
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
|
Jan-26
|
Benglaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi
|
Jan-27
|
UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Jan-27
|
Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan
|
Jan-28
|
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
Jan-28
|
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
|
Jan-29
|
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
|
Jan-29
|
Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha
|
Jan-29
|
Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants
|
Jan-30
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
|
Jan-30
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|
Jan-31
|
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
|
Jan-31
|
U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi
|
Feb-01
|
Begal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
|
Feb-01
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Feb-02
|
UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates
|
Feb-02
|
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
|
Feb-03
|
Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Feb-03
|
Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
Feb-04
|
Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors
|
Feb-04
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha
Mashal Sports is also committed to the safety of the players and will continue to adhere to the safety protocols set by the authorities. The league will continue to utilize a bio-bubble as all matches will still be held in the same venue which is the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Center in Whitefield, Bangalore.
The Director and Brand Strategist of VIVO India which is the title sponsor of this year's PKL also released a statement after the announcement of the second half fixtures. Yogendra Sriramula said, "We are proud to be associated with Pro Kabaddi, which has undertaken the massive task of conducting its 8th season in the given challenging circumstances. As a premium global brand, everything we do is tied to the larger purpose of bringing joy to people.
"Kabaddi has a passionate following in the country. We encourage Kabaddi fans to enjoy the power-packed season from the comfort and safety of their homes. Considering the gaining popularity of Kabaddi among the youth, we are happy to play a role in promoting the sport in India and bringing joy to millions of Kabaddi fans across the country."