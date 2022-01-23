PKL Schedule: More Fixtures Announced for Part 2 and Rivalry Week

The organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League have finally announced the second half of this year's season. The second part of the PKL will start just after the 66th match of the season on January 20, 2022. Mashal Sports announced that the rest of the season will have 33 more matches that will run until February 2022.



Before you get your schedule set and bets ready to place on Kabaddi betting apps, take a look at the current PKL points table:

Rank Team Matches

Played Wins Loss Draw Score

Difference Points 1 Dabang Delhi 11 7 2 2 2 42 2 Patna Pirates 11 7 3 1 44 40 3 Bengaluru Bulls 11 7 3 1 51 39 4 UP Yoddha 11 4 4 3 14 33 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 11 5 5 1 -5 32 6 U Mumba 11 3 3 5 -8 31 7 Tamil Thalaivas 10 3 2 5 18 30 8 Bengal Warriors 11 5 5 1 -27 30 9 Haryana Steelers 11 4 5 2 -26 29 10 Gujarat Giants 10 2 5 3 3 23 11 Puneri Paltan 11 4 7 0 -27 22 12 Telugu Titans 11 1 8 2 -39 17

Part 2 Schedule

Mashal Sports expressed their confidence that the second part of the PKL will be more competitive especially because of the rivalry week. During this time, the teams will be playing against other teams that are selected for popular sentiments and folklore between their respective hometowns.

After the rivalry week will be the play-off round and the grand finale of the season. The second half of the season will also have triple-headers every Saturday. After the season's second half, 33 more matches will once again be scheduled. All in all, the 2021 PKL will have 132 matches.

Mashal Sports CEO and League Commissioner Anupam Goswami talked about how eventful the PKL is. Goswami said, "A notable feature of Pro Kabaddi is that it offers the highest number of matches among front-ranking Indian sports leagues. This is a unique value proposition for its 12 teams, its athlete pool, as well as sports fans and sponsors in our country's sports ecosystem.

"The completion of 66 matches of the first half of Season 8, as well as the release of the next 33 matches, is proof of our commitment to this intrinsic value of Pro Kabaddi."

Dabang Delhi KC currently sits on the top of the ladder but it will be interesting to see if current champions Bengaluru Bulls will be able to catch up. Currently, the team sits on the third spot.

There will still be plenty of matches awaiting. Here's the full fixture list of the second half of the 2021 PKL:

Date Match Jan-20 Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Jan-20 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Jan-21 Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Jan-21 Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Jan-22 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Jan-22 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Jan-22 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Jan-23 UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Jan-23 Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Jan-24 Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Jan-24 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Jan-25 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Jan-25 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Jan-26 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Jan-26 Benglaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Jan-27 UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Jan-27 Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Jan-28 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Jan-28 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Jan-29 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Jan-29 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Jan-29 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants Jan-30 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Jan-30 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Jan-31 Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Jan-31 U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Feb-01 Begal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Feb-01 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Feb-02 UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Feb-02 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Feb-03 Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Feb-03 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Feb-04 Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Feb-04 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

Mashal Sports is also committed to the safety of the players and will continue to adhere to the safety protocols set by the authorities. The league will continue to utilize a bio-bubble as all matches will still be held in the same venue which is the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Center in Whitefield, Bangalore.

The Director and Brand Strategist of VIVO India which is the title sponsor of this year's PKL also released a statement after the announcement of the second half fixtures. Yogendra Sriramula said, "We are proud to be associated with Pro Kabaddi, which has undertaken the massive task of conducting its 8th season in the given challenging circumstances. As a premium global brand, everything we do is tied to the larger purpose of bringing joy to people.

"Kabaddi has a passionate following in the country. We encourage Kabaddi fans to enjoy the power-packed season from the comfort and safety of their homes. Considering the gaining popularity of Kabaddi among the youth, we are happy to play a role in promoting the sport in India and bringing joy to millions of Kabaddi fans across the country."