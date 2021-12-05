PKL: Who are the most successful raiders of each season?

Ever since its launch in 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has grown into one of the most loved and followed sports leagues in India. As the PKL makes a return after a gap of more than a year, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, let's take a look at the most successful raiders in every season of the league.



Anup Kumar

A veteran of Indian Kabaddi, Anup Kumar aka 'The Captain Cool' emerged as the most successful raider in the very first season of the PKL. Plying his trade as the skipper of the UMumba, the now 38-year-old accumulated a total of 155 points in 16 games and led his team to the final of the inaugural edition.

Kashiling Adake

A 22-year-old Kashiling Adake emerged as one of the most feared raiders in PKL during its inaugural season while plying his trade for the Dabang Delhi KC. The youngster continued his good show in the following edition as well, pocketing a total of 114 raid points in 14 matches. Though Adake was the only raider in the league in 2015 to cross the 100 point barrier, lack of support from his teammates meant that the Delhi-based franchise failed to make it to the top four.

Pardeep Narwal

Having made his PKL debut in 2015 for the Bengaluru Bulls, the Patna Pirates roped in Pardeep Narwal for the next season. This move proved to be a masterstroke for both the franchise and Narwal himself, as he weaved magic on the court. The youngster pocketed a total of 116 raid points in 16 games and guided the Pirates' to their first-ever PKL title.

Rahul Chaudhari

One of the most consistent raiders in the first three seasons of the PKL, Rahul Chaudhari had to wait until the fourth edition to end as the raider with the most points in the season. He bagged a total of 146 raid points in 16 matches and dragged the Telugu Titans to the playoffs. Rahul's heroics, however, were not enough as the Titans' failed to make their way into the final and finished their campaign on a disappointing note.

Pardeep Narwal

The fifth season of the PKL in 2017, was the biggest ever with a total of three new teams added to the league. Pardeep Narwal, however, continued to assert his dominance which he started two seasons ago. The youngster became the first raider in PKL history to score more than 300 raid points as he helped Patna to their third consecutive title, with a total of 369 points in 26 matches. What makes this feat extraordinary is the fact that the second-best raider in that season, Rohit Kumar of Bengaluru Bulls, had scored just 219 raid points.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was touted as the one to watch out for from his debut season in 2016 with the Bengaluru Bulls. But, it took him a while and a trip to Gujarat Fortunegiants and back to the Bulls to convert his potential into something noteworthy. Sehrawat ended the sixth season of the league with a whopping 271 points in 24 matches and helped the Bengaluru Bulls to their first-ever title along the way.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Having found his mojo in the previous season, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat continued his brilliant run in the seventh season of the league as well. He ended the season with 346 raid points – the second-highest in a single season, in 24 matches. But, unlike the previous season, Sehrawat was more of a one-man army for the Bengaluru Bulls this season as they failed to qualify for the final.