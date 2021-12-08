PKL: Who are the most successful defenders of each season?

Ever since its launch in 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has grown into one of the most loved and followed sports leagues in India. As the PKL makes a return after a gap of more than a year, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, let's take a look at the most successful defenders in every season of the league.



Manjeet Chillar

Known as the 'powerhouse' for his immense strength, Manjeet Chillar emerged as the most successful defender in the first season of PKL. Plying his trade for the Bengaluru Bulls, Manjeet pocketed a total of 51 tackle points in 16 matches.

Ravinder Pahal

The hawk-eyed right corner specialist, Ravinder Pahal, created the record for most tackle points in a single season when he finished the second season with a total of 60 points for Dabang Delhi. But, despite Pahal's heroics, his team finished second last in the points table.

Manjeet Chillar

Manjeet Chillar once again finished on the top of defenders chart when he scored a total of 61 points in the third season of the league. Playing for the Puneri Paltan, Chillar went past Pahal's record for most tackle points in a season in 15 matches.

Fazel Atrachali

The first-ever foreigner to top the defenders chart in PKL, Fazel Atrachali pocketed a total of 52 points in 16 matches from the left corner for Patna Pirates. In the process, the Iranian helped Patna Pirates become the first franchise to defend their title in PKL history.

Surender Nada

One of the most successful raiders in PKL history, Surender Nada is a veteran of the sport. Aged 30 then, the Haryana Steelers man finished the season with a whopping 80 points in 21 matches.

Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh Kumar created history in the sixth season of the league when he became the first-ever defender in PKL history to score 100 tackle points. The 27-year-old pocketed who was drafted in by the UP Yoddha from Future Kabaddi Heroes program finished the campaign with 100 points in 25 matches.

Fazel Atrachali

The Iranian Fazel Atrachali once again topped the defender's list, but this time for UMumba. Leading the side in the seventh season of the league, Atrachali finished with a total of 82 tackle points in 24 matches.