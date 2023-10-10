PKL 2023 Auction: Five most expensive buys from the auction

Entering the landmark 10th season, the Pro Kabaddi League witnessed some big money and record-breaking buys at the player auction.

Indian skipper Pawan Kumar Sehrawat broke the record of the most expensive player in the history of PKL while Iranian superstar Md Shadluoi became the most expensive foreigner in the history of PKL.

Here are the five most expensive buys from the PKL 2023 auction:

Pawan Sehrawat - ₹2.605 crore: Telugu Titans

Indian skipper and Asian Games gold medalist Pawan Sehrawat was snapped by Telugu Titans for a record-breaking sum of Rs. 2.605 crore bettering his last year's price of Rs 2.26 crores.

Pawan Sehrawat is a very experienced player who has played more than 100 PKL matches with 765 raid points. He will be very eager to play after missing the whole last season because of an injury.

Mohammadreza Shadloui - ₹2.35 crore: Puneri Paltan



The dynamic all-rounder from Iran became the most expensive foreign signing in PKL history as he was bought by Puneri Paltan for a sum of Rs 2.35 crore.

Shadloui was the most successful foreign player in the last edition in terms of the total number of points scored he won 89 points in 20 matches, he will be looking to continue this performance for Puneri Paltan.



Maninder Singh - ₹2.12 crore: Bengal Warriors

One of the most consistent raiders in the league, Maninder Singh was retained by Bengal Warriors for Rs 2.12 crore using the Final Bid Match card.

Known for his brute strength, the raider from Punjab has captained Bengal Warriors and led them to the title in the seventh season of the league.

Fazel Atrachali - ₹1.60 crore: Gujarat Giants



Fazel Atrachali is one of the most successful foreign players in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League and is currently the only foreign player to rank among the top 10 tackle points scorers in league history.

He had 56 points in 21 matches last season for Puneri Paltan and was in the top ten in the list of most tackle points. Known for his leadership skills, Fazel captained a young Puneri Paltan to the runner-up finish in the ninth season.



Siddharth Desai - ₹1 crore: Haryana Steelers



One of the most talented raiders whose time in the league was cut short due to injuries, Siddharth amassed 142 raiding points in 17 matches for Telugu Titans last season.

Haryana Steelers snapped him for a sum of Rs 1 crore after losing out Pawan Sehrawat to Telugu Titans.