Kabaddi

PKL 2022: Top Raider, Top Defender, Most Super Raids, Most Super Tackles, Total Points

Here are the top raiders, defenders and most super raids, and super tackles from PKL 2022 Season 9.

PKL 2022: Top Raider, Top Defender, Most Super Raids, Most Super Tackles, Total Points
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-08T11:02:32+05:30

PKL 2022 started with an eventful night in Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru with six teams taking on each other. Fans witness some brilliant performances.

We look at the top scorers of PKL Season 9:

PKL 2022 Top Raiders

PositionPlayerTeamMatches PlayedPoints Scored
1Naveen KumarDabang Delhi113
2Arjun DeshwalJaipur Pink Panthers18
3Surender GillU.P. Yoddhas18
4Pardeep NarwalU.P. Yoddhas17
5RajnishTelugu Titans17

PKL 2022 Top Defenders

PositionPlayerTeamMatches PlayedPoints Scored
1Ashu SinghU.P. Yoddhas14
2Krishan DhullDabang Delhi14
3Saurabh NandalBengaluru Bulls14
4Mahender SinghBengaluru Bulls14
5Vishal BhardwajDabang Delhi14

PKL 2022 Most Points

PositionPlayerTeamMatches PlayedPoints Scored
1Naveen KumarDabang Delhi113
2Surender GillU.P. Yoddhas19
3Arjun DeshwalJaipur Pink Panthers18
4Pardeep NarwalU.P. Yoddhas17
5RajnishTelugu Titans17

PKL 2022 Most Super Raids

PositionPlayerTeamMatches PlayedSuper Raids
1Bhavani RajputJaipur Pink Panthers11
2V Ajith KumarJaipur Pink Panthers11
3RajnishTelugu Titans11









PKL 2022 Super Tackles

PositionPlayerTeamMatches PlayedSuper Tackles
1Ashu SinghU.P. Yoddhas11
2Kiran MagarU Mumba11
3RinkuU Mumba11










(Updated on 07th October 2022)

Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
