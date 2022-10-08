PKL 2022: Top Raider, Top Defender, Most Super Raids, Most Super Tackles, Total Points

PKL 2022 started with an eventful night in Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru with six teams taking on each other. Fans witness some brilliant performances.

We look at the top scorers of PKL Season 9:

PKL 2022 Top Raiders

Position Player Team Matches Played Points Scored 1 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 1 13 2 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 1 8 3 Surender Gill U.P. Yoddhas 1 8 4 Pardeep Narwal U.P. Yoddhas 1 7 5 Rajnish Telugu Titans 1 7

PKL 2022 Top Defenders

Position Player Team Matches Played Points Scored 1 Ashu Singh U.P. Yoddhas 1 4 2 Krishan Dhull Dabang Delhi 1 4 3 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 1 4 4 Mahender Singh Bengaluru Bulls 1 4 5 Vishal Bhardwaj Dabang Delhi 1 4

PKL 2022 Most Points

Position Player Team Matches Played Points Scored 1 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 1 13 2 Surender Gill U.P. Yoddhas 1 9 3 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 1 8 4 Pardeep Narwal U.P. Yoddhas 1 7 5 Rajnish Telugu Titans 1 7

PKL 2022 Most Super Raids

Position Player Team Matches Played Super Raids 1 Bhavani Rajput Jaipur Pink Panthers 1 1 2 V Ajith Kumar Jaipur Pink Panthers 1 1 3 Rajnish Telugu Titans 1 1



















PKL 2022 Super Tackles

Position Player Team Matches Played Super Tackles 1 Ashu Singh U.P. Yoddhas 1 1 2 Kiran Magar U Mumba 1 1 3 Rinku U Mumba 1 1





















(Updated on 07th October 2022)