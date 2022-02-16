Pro Kabaddi: Schedule for PKL 2021 play-offs, final released

The final part of the Pro Kabaddi League schedule - including the dates for the playoffs and the finals for the ongoing season 8 - was released by the organisers on Wednesday.

It has been a rollercoaster of a race for the playoffs amongst the teams this year. The competitiveness of the league has hit new highs this year, with the race to the playoff positions set to go down to the wire right up to the final day of the league stage. The top 6 teams will then battle it out for the coveted PKL trophy.



The playoffs are scheduled to be held on 21st February and on 23rd February. The grand finale of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is scheduled to be held on 25th February, 2022.



21-Feb-22 (Monday) - Matches start at 7:30 pm IST

Eliminator 1 - League Rank 3 v/s League Rank 6

Eliminator 2 - League Rank 4 v/s League Rank 5

23-Feb-22 (Wednesday) - Matches start at 7:30 pm IST

Semi-Final 1 - League Rank 1 v/s Winner Eliminator 1

Semi-Final 2 - League Rank 2 v/s Winner Eliminator 2

25-Feb-22 (Friday) - Match starts at 8:30 pm IST

Final - Winner Semi-Final 1 v/s Winner Semi-Final 2

.@JaipurPanthers aur @PuneriPaltan playoffs ki taraf kadam badhate hue! 😌



Here's what the points table looks like after Match 121 of #SuperhitPanga! 🙌



Pick a team that you think will qualify for the playoffs next 💬#VIVOProKabaddi #MUMvJPP #PATvBLR #PUNvCHE pic.twitter.com/GhNHvBpzAI — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 15, 2022

After successfully conducting matches on a daily basis and completion of more than 100+ matches, PKL 8 is well on its way to a successful completion of the league.