Kabaddi

PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: UP Yoddha's defensive masterclass stuns Bengaluru Bulls: WATCH

UP Yoddhas defeated Bengaluru Bulls 42-27 in match 44 of PKL 2021.

UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Kabaddi
UP Yoddha defense super tackling Bengaluru Bulls' Bharath
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-10T13:21:38+05:30

The struggling UP Yoddha displayed a defensive masterclass to stun the Bengaluru Bulls 42-27 in match 44 of PKL 2021. The Yoddha defenders combined to score a record 22 tackle points, including six super tackles in the match.

The Bulls, who were unbeaten since the opening match of the season, were brought crashing to the ground as their star raider Pawan Sehrawat was tackled a whopping eight times and could muster only 5 points in 17 raids.

Bengaluru Bulls v/s UP Yoddha Highlights

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
