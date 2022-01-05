PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - U Mumba and Haryana Steelers settle for a tie - WATCH

The match number 32 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 between the Haryana Steelers and U Mumba treated the fans to the eighth tie of the season with the match ending in a 24-24 deadlock.



The contest was slow-paced throughout, but U Mumba managed to inflict an all-out early in the second half to take the lead. The Steelers, however, kept fighting back to reduce the Mumbai boys down to just one man with less than 30 seconds to go. With everything riding on him, U Mumba vice-captain, Abhishek Singh, came up with a smart empty raid to ensure that his side does not get wiped and lose the contest.

Haryana Steelers v/s U Mumba Highlights



