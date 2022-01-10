PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Puneri Paltan defeat defending champions Bengal Warriors: WATCH

The Puneri Paltan went past defending champions Bengal Warriors 39-27 to register only their third win of the season. Fuelled by the return of captain Nitin Tomar in the starting seven, the Paltan defence kept things tight to move to number ten in the points table.



Much like it has been in the entire season eight, captain Maninder Singh was the lone saving grace for the Bengal Warriors as he completed his sixth consecutive super 10 in PKL 2021.

Puneri Paltan v/s Bengal Warriors Highlights



