Kabaddi

PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Patna Pirates hammer Puneri Paltan - WATCH

Patna Pirates defeated Puneri Paltan 38-26. Watch the highlights here.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Kabaddi
Patna Pirates defeated Puneri Paltan 38-36 in match number 17 of PKL 2021

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 29 Dec 2021 5:51 AM GMT

After a series of nailbiting thrillers in PKL 2021, the Patna Pirates, yesterday, decided it was time to assert dominance. The men in green led by Prashanth Kumar Rai hammered the young Puneri Paltan 38-26 by a margin of 12 points.

The Paltan started strongly and pushed the Pirates on the verge of an all-out in the first half itself. But, a super tackle from Sajin C on Mohit Goyat turned the tables around for the Pirates and there was no looking back since.

The Paltan continued with their strange strategy of not playing captain Nitin Tomar and substituting Rahul Chaudhari after just 10 minutes into the contest for a second consecutive game.

Patna Pirates v/s Puneri Paltan Highlights


Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Indian Kabaddi 
