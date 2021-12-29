PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Patna Pirates hammer Puneri Paltan - WATCH

After a series of nailbiting thrillers in PKL 2021, the Patna Pirates, yesterday, decided it was time to assert dominance. The men in green led by Prashanth Kumar Rai hammered the young Puneri Paltan 38-26 by a margin of 12 points.



The Paltan started strongly and pushed the Pirates on the verge of an all-out in the first half itself. But, a super tackle from Sajin C on Mohit Goyat turned the tables around for the Pirates and there was no looking back since.

The Paltan continued with their strange strategy of not playing captain Nitin Tomar and substituting Rahul Chaudhari after just 10 minutes into the contest for a second consecutive game.

Patna Pirates v/s Puneri Paltan Highlights



