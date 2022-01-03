Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Haryana Steelers edge past Gujarat Giants for their second win - WATCH

Haryana Steelers went past the Gujarat Giants 38-36 in a thriller.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Kabaddi
X

Rakesh was the star for Gujarat Giants and brought them back into the contest with a stunning performance

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-03T12:58:34+05:30

The Haryana Steelers just edged past Gujarat Giants in a thriller in match number 28 of PKL 2021. Led by Super 10s from skipper Vikas Kandola and New Young Player (NYP) Meetu Mahender, the Steelers defeated the giants 38-36 to register only their second win of the season.

Steelers started the match on a commanding note and had a massive 12-point lead at halftime. The Giants struck back post the first 20 minutes, thanks to a stunning raiding display by Rakesh, before surrendering the match in the dying moments.

Haryana Steelers v/s Gujarat Giants Highlights


Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X