PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Bengaluru Bulls thrash Puneri Paltan 40-29 - WATCH

Puneri Paltan fell to yet another defeat in PKL 2021 as they were thrashed 29-40 by the Bengaluru Bulls in match number 29. The Paltan went down despite having a five-point lead at the end of the first half.



The Paltan defence managed to keep Pawan Sehrawat quiet for the entire first half as the Highflyer could pocket only a single bonus point in the first 20 minutes. But, the Bulls skipper came out with vengeance in the second half and completed his Super 10 to help his side beat Puneri Paltan by a big margin.

Puneri Paltan v/s Bengaluru Bulls Highlights



