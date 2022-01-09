PKL 2021: UP Yoddha registers best defensive show in history

UP Yoddha showcased the finest defensive display in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League tonight. They thrashed Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls on a 42-27 scoreline earlier. UP's defensive department turned the tables for the franchise after trampling down one of the most dangerous raiding forces of season eight.

Out of 42 total points, 22 tackle points were scored by their defensive unit with a 50% success rate. Their six successful Super Tackles figure is also a record in the history of PKL.

Defensive contributions of UP Yoddha players:

Gurdeep- 4 Tackle Points

Sumit Sangwan- 4 Tackle Points

Nitesh Kumar- 3 Tackle Points

Shrikant Jadhav- 3 Tackle Points

Ashu Singh- 2 Tackle Points

Shubham Kumar Baliyan- 2 Tackle Points

Mohammad Taghi- 2 Tackle Points

Surender Gill- 2 Tackle Points

Super Tackles by UP Yoddha players:

Gurdeep- 2 Super Tackles

Nitesh Kumar- 1 Super Tackle

Shubham Kumar Baliyan- 1 Super Tackle

Surender Gill- 1 Super Tackle

Shrikant Jadhav- 1 Super Tackle

UP Yoddha had the lowest tackle points in the league before turning up for today's game. They were on the last position of tackle points tally with only 47 tackle points from 7 games. It took just one game for Captain Nitesh Kumar and his boys to turn the tables.

UP Yoddha registered this triumph without a single point contribution of their star raider Pardeep Narwal. Interestingly, 7 tackle points were scored by UP players who primarily played as raiders in the game. Gurdeep spent only a few minutes on the mat and played a memorable cameo scoring two successful super tackles . It was a statement from UP gaffer Jasveer Singh issuing a warning to other competitors in the league.