Kabaddi
PKL 2021: UP Yoddha registers best defensive show in history
The UP Yoddha defense scored a whopping 22 points in their clash against the Bengaluru Bulls - the best ever in a PKL match.
UP Yoddha showcased the finest defensive display in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League tonight. They thrashed Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls on a 42-27 scoreline earlier. UP's defensive department turned the tables for the franchise after trampling down one of the most dangerous raiding forces of season eight.
Out of 42 total points, 22 tackle points were scored by their defensive unit with a 50% success rate. Their six successful Super Tackles figure is also a record in the history of PKL.
Defensive contributions of UP Yoddha players:
Gurdeep- 4 Tackle Points
Sumit Sangwan- 4 Tackle Points
Nitesh Kumar- 3 Tackle Points
Shrikant Jadhav- 3 Tackle Points
Ashu Singh- 2 Tackle Points
Shubham Kumar Baliyan- 2 Tackle Points
Mohammad Taghi- 2 Tackle Points
Surender Gill- 2 Tackle Points
Super Tackles by UP Yoddha players:
Gurdeep- 2 Super Tackles
Nitesh Kumar- 1 Super Tackle
Shubham Kumar Baliyan- 1 Super Tackle
Surender Gill- 1 Super Tackle
Shrikant Jadhav- 1 Super Tackle
UP Yoddha had the lowest tackle points in the league before turning up for today's game. They were on the last position of tackle points tally with only 47 tackle points from 7 games. It took just one game for Captain Nitesh Kumar and his boys to turn the tables.
UP Yoddha registered this triumph without a single point contribution of their star raider Pardeep Narwal. Interestingly, 7 tackle points were scored by UP players who primarily played as raiders in the game. Gurdeep spent only a few minutes on the mat and played a memorable cameo scoring two successful super tackles . It was a statement from UP gaffer Jasveer Singh issuing a warning to other competitors in the league.