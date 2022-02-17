Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha v/s U Mumba – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head
All you need to know about match 124 of PKL 2021 between UP Yoddha and U Mumba.
The UP Yoddha take on U Mumba in their final and must-win league stage match of PKL 2021.
Strategic Takeaways
A late dash in the tournament means that the UP Yoddha are well and truly in contention to qualify for the PKL 2021 playoffs. The only disadvantage they have is the fact that the clash against U Mumba is their final league stage contest and anything other than a win will leave them hanging by a thread.
U Mumba, on the other hand, have just three wins in their last five matches. This has left them vulnerable at the ninth spot in the points table and even two wins in their last two matches might not be enough to get them through to the top six.
Head to Head
The Yoddha and Mumba have one of the most hard-fought rivalry in PKL history. In fact, their clash earlier this season had ended in a tie.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 7
Won by UP Yoddha – 3
Won by U Mumba – 3
Tied – 1
When to Watch?
The first match of the day between UP Yoddha and U Mumba is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 17th February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
UP Yoddha
Surender Gill
Pardeep Narwal
Ashu Singh
Shubham
Shrikant Jadhav
Sumit
Nitesh Kumar (Captain)
U Mumba
Abhishek Singh
Harendra
Rahul Sethpal
Shivam
V Ajith
Rinku
Fazel Atrachali (Captain)
Players to Watch Out
Abhishek Singh
Rinku
Pardeep Narwal
Surender Gill