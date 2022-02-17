Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha v/s U Mumba – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head

The UP Yoddha take on U Mumba in their final and must-win league stage match of PKL 2021.

Strategic Takeaways

A late dash in the tournament means that the UP Yoddha are well and truly in contention to qualify for the PKL 2021 playoffs. The only disadvantage they have is the fact that the clash against U Mumba is their final league stage contest and anything other than a win will leave them hanging by a thread.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have just three wins in their last five matches. This has left them vulnerable at the ninth spot in the points table and even two wins in their last two matches might not be enough to get them through to the top six.

Head to Head

The Yoddha and Mumba have one of the most hard-fought rivalry in PKL history. In fact, their clash earlier this season had ended in a tie.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 7

Won by UP Yoddha – 3

Won by U Mumba – 3

Tied – 1

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between UP Yoddha and U Mumba is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 17th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill

Pardeep Narwal

Ashu Singh

Shubham

Shrikant Jadhav

Sumit

Nitesh Kumar (Captain)

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh

Harendra

Rahul Sethpal

Shivam

V Ajith

Rinku

Fazel Atrachali (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Abhishek Singh

Rinku

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill