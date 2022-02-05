Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha v/s Telugu Titans– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 96 of PKL 2021 between UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans.
The UP Yoddha take on the Telugu Titans in match 96 of PKL 2021 to bring an end to their four-match losing streak.
Strategic Takeaways
Having faced four consecutive games, the UP Yoddha have fallen from the top four to number eight in the points table. Surender Gill has been fighting a lone battle for them and a highly inconsistent defence has meant there is nothing much the youngster could do.
The Titans, on the other hand, are still searching for their second win of the season. They are virtually knocked out of this edition and the only question is if they can pose problems for the teams still in contention to make it to the playoffs.
Head to Head
The Yoddha have an edge over the Titans in head to head encounters. They registered a comfortable victory over the Yellow Brigade earlier this season as well.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 9
Won by UP Yoddha – 5
Won by Telugu Titans – 2
Tied – 2
When to Watch?
The second match of the day between UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 5th February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
UP Yoddha
Pardeep Narwal
Surender Gill
Srikanth Jadhav
Ashu Singh
Shubham
Sumit
Nitesh Kumar (Captain)
Telugu Titans
Rajnish Dalal
Adarsh T
Ankit Beniwal
Surinder Singh
Akash Choudhary
C Arun
Sandeep Kandola (Captain)
Players to Watch Out
Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)
Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)
Adarsh T (Telugu Titans)
Ankit Beniwal (Telugu Titans)