Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha v/s Telugu Titans– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The UP Yoddha take on the Telugu Titans in match 96 of PKL 2021 to bring an end to their four-match losing streak.



Strategic Takeaways

Having faced four consecutive games, the UP Yoddha have fallen from the top four to number eight in the points table. Surender Gill has been fighting a lone battle for them and a highly inconsistent defence has meant there is nothing much the youngster could do.

The Titans, on the other hand, are still searching for their second win of the season. They are virtually knocked out of this edition and the only question is if they can pose problems for the teams still in contention to make it to the playoffs.

Head to Head

The Yoddha have an edge over the Titans in head to head encounters. They registered a comfortable victory over the Yellow Brigade earlier this season as well.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 9

Won by UP Yoddha – 5

Won by Telugu Titans – 2

Tied – 2

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 5th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

Srikanth Jadhav

Ashu Singh

Shubham

Sumit

Nitesh Kumar (Captain)

Telugu Titans

Rajnish Dalal

Adarsh T

Ankit Beniwal

Surinder Singh

Akash Choudhary

C Arun

Sandeep Kandola (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Adarsh T (Telugu Titans)

Ankit Beniwal (Telugu Titans)