PKL 2021: UP Yoddha v/s Tamil Thalaivas - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Both UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaiavs are coming into this clash after holding top teams for ties in their previous fixtures. Standing beside each other in the points table, rising through the mid-table zone of PKL 2021 will be the ultimate aim for both. So let's unfold the detailed preview of the forthcoming battle between these two akin franchises.

Strategic Takeaways

Yoddhas are expecting their star raider Pardeep Narwal to overcome the disastrous individual outing against U Mumba. Captain Nitesh Kumar has failed to accompany his corner partner Sumit Sangwan who is carrying UP defence. Vice-captain Prapanjan was included in the matchday squad and may return to the Starting 7 for this game. He hasn't been featured on the action since their second fixture.

Head to Head

The overall head-to-head record was equal before their last encounter of season seven. UP Yoddha thrashed Thalaivas by 42-22 with the help of Sumit Sangwan's High 5 to take the lead in the head-to-head tally.

Overall H2H record:

8 - Matches

3 - UP Yoddha

2 - Tamil Thalaivas

3 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second game of matchday 14 of the PKL season eight. The battle is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the conclusion of the first battle between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers on the 4th January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

UP Yoddha:

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Surender Gill (Raider)

Rohit Tomar (Raider)

Shubham Kumar Baliyan (Left Cover)

Ashu Singh (Right Cover)

Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner)

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitesh Kumar (C), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Gulveer Singh, James Kamweti, Aman Hooda, Ankit, Mohammad Taghi, Rohit Tomar, Sahil, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Bintu Narwal, Shubham Baliyan, Gaurav Kumar, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar

Tamil Thalaivas:

Manjeet Dahiya (Raider)

Athul MS (Raider)

Ajinkya Pawar (Raider)

Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover)

Surjeet (Right Cover)

Sahil Gulia (Left Corner)

Sagar Rathee (Right Corner)

Squad: Surjeet (C), K Prapanjan (VC), Manjeet Dahiya, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sandaruwan Asiri, Sagar Krishna, Sourabh Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Anwar Saheed Baba, Himanshu, Sagar Rathee, M Abhishek, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Sahil, Ashish, Mohit

Players to Watch out For

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Manjeet Dahiya (Tamil Thalaivas)

Sumit Sangwan (UP Yoddha)

Key Battle

Pardeep Narwal vs Surjeet

It is very hard to keep Pardeep silent for consecutive games. Pardeep will be challenged by Surjeet, a familiar foe on cover position. Surjeet primarily plays on the right cover position but we have seen him change his position according to the threat. Surjeet is among the top 5 defenders of the season so far with 15 tackle points in five matches. He will be accompanied by Thalaivas young right corner Sagar Rathee who also has the same number of tackle points in this edition.