Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha v/s Puneri Paltan– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 79 of Pro Kabaddi League between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan.
The UP Yoddha takes on Puneri Paltan in match 79 of PKL 2021 with an eye on the second spot in the points table.
Strategic Takeaways
The last time these two sides met we witnessed a high scoring thriller with a total of 90 points scored in 90 minutes. Expect nothing different as Puneri Paltan seek revenge for that contest.
Surender Gill missed the last match for Yoddha due to an injury when they fell to a narrow loss against the Steelers and fans would be hoping for his return. The Paltan, on the other hand, have been on a consistent run and would be eyeing to maintain their momentum.
Head to Head
The Yoddhas have an edge over the Paltan when it comes to the head to head encounters. In fact, the men from UP went past the Maharashtra-based side by a whopping margin of 10-points in their previous encounter.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 6
Won by UP Yoddha – 4
Won by Puneri Paltan – 2
Tied – 0
When to Watch?
The first match of the day between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 26th January 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
UP Yoddha
Pardeep Narwal
Surender Gill
Shrikant Jadhav
Nitesh Kumar (Captain)
Shubham Kumar
Ashu Singh
Sumit
Puneri Paltan
Aslam Inamdar
Mohit Goyat
Nitin Tomar (Captain)
Sanket Sawant
Abinesh Nadarajan
Sombir
Vishal Bharadwaj
Players to Watch Out
Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)
Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)
Aslam Indamdar (Puneri Paltan)
Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)
Key Battle
Puneri Raiders v/s UP Defence
Both Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been the breakthrough stars for Puneri Paltan this season. The youngsters have been pocketing points at will and would have a huge challenge when they take on a solid UP Yoddha defence led by captain Nitesh Kumar.