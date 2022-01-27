Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha v/s Puneri Paltan– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The UP Yoddha takes on Puneri Paltan in match 79 of PKL 2021 with an eye on the second spot in the points table.



Strategic Takeaways

The last time these two sides met we witnessed a high scoring thriller with a total of 90 points scored in 90 minutes. Expect nothing different as Puneri Paltan seek revenge for that contest.

Surender Gill missed the last match for Yoddha due to an injury when they fell to a narrow loss against the Steelers and fans would be hoping for his return. The Paltan, on the other hand, have been on a consistent run and would be eyeing to maintain their momentum.

Head to Head

The Yoddhas have an edge over the Paltan when it comes to the head to head encounters. In fact, the men from UP went past the Maharashtra-based side by a whopping margin of 10-points in their previous encounter.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 6

Won by UP Yoddha – 4

Won by Puneri Paltan – 2

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 26th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

Shrikant Jadhav

Nitesh Kumar (Captain)

Shubham Kumar

Ashu Singh

Sumit

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar

Mohit Goyat

Nitin Tomar (Captain)

Sanket Sawant

Abinesh Nadarajan

Sombir

Vishal Bharadwaj

Players to Watch Out

Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Aslam Indamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)

Key Battle

Puneri Raiders v/s UP Defence

Both Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been the breakthrough stars for Puneri Paltan this season. The youngsters have been pocketing points at will and would have a huge challenge when they take on a solid UP Yoddha defence led by captain Nitesh Kumar.