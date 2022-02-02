Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha v/s Patna Pirates – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

After two consecutive defeats, the UP Yoddha take on the Patna Pirates in match 88 to get their PKL 2021 campaign back on track.



Strategic Takeaways

The Yoddhas come into this encounter on the back of two back to back loses. If their raiders failed to impress in their previous encounter, it was the defensive unit's fault in the match before that. Inconsistency has been their biggest enemy and it is high time Nitesh and his boys figure it out.

Though the Patna Pirates are one of the most comfortably placed teams currently in PKL 2021, they come to this match on the back of a crushing 21-point loss against the Pink Panthers. With just 2 wins in their last five games, Ram Meher Singh would hope the three-time champions turn things around soon.

Head to Head

The UP Yoddha hold a favourable head to head stat against the Pirates, thanks to their narrow one-point win over the Pirates this season.

Overall H2H

Total matches Played – 8

Won by UP Yoddha – 4

Won by Patna Pirates – 3

Tied – 1

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 2nd February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar

Monu Goyat

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Captain)

Sajin Chandrasekhar

Neeraj

Sunil

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

Srikanth Jadhav

Ashu Singh

Shubham

Sumit

Nitesh Kumar (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Mohammadreza (Patna Pirates)

Sachin Tanwar (Patna Pirates)

Key Battle

Surender Gill v/s Mohammadreza

While Gill has been the standout performer for the Yoddha this season, Mohammadreza has been one of the best corners in the league. The last time these two met, the latter completely dominated to keep Gill quiet as Yoddha registered a narrow win.