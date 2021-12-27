PKL 2021: UP Yoddha v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Both UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched wins in their previous games after missing out on opening fixtures in PKL 2021. The inaugural Pro Kabaddi champions are ready to take on Yoddhas from Uttar Pradesh on the battlefield. So let's unfold the detailed preview of this warfare between two raiding powerhouses.

Strategic takeaways

Pardeep Narwal showcased a raiding masterclass against his former side Patna Pirates with the requisite support from others. But, coach Jasveer Singh must be expecting much more from the Railways star raider Shrikant Jadhav who used to lead the UP attack before Pardeep's arrival. For the Pink Panthers, Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan may offer a starter status to right corner Shaul Kumar who had a stellar debut performance against Haryana. Meanwhile, Sandeep Dhull's availability will decide whether Dharmaraj Cheralathan will continue in Starting 7 or not.

Head to Head

UP Yoddha completed double over Pink Panthers in the previous season with ease. The Yoddha have a slight edge on the head to head count. But this lead does not provide UP certainty of relief and Jaipur's balanced roster is capable to chase it down quickly.

Overall H2H record:

5 - Matches

3 - UP Yoddha

2 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

0 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second game of matchday 6. The action is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the first battle between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba on 27th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

UP Yoddha:

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Shrikant Jadhav (Raider)

Surender Gill (Raider)

Gurdeep (Left Cover)

Ashu Singh (Right Cover)

Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner)

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitesh Kumar (C), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Gulveer Singh, James Kamweti, Aman Hooda, Ankit, Mohammad Taghi, Rohit Tomar, Sahil, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Bintu Narwal, Shubham Baliyan, Gaurav Kumar, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

Deepak Hooda (All-rounder)

Nitin Rawal (All-rounder)

Vishal Lather (Left Cover)

Amit Kharb (Right Cover)

Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Left Corner)

Shaul Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Bazzad, Amirhossein Maleki, Amin Nosrati, Sushil Gulia, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan, Shaul Kumar, Amit Kharb

Players to Watch out For

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Shrikant Jadhav (UP Yoddha)

Key Battle

Pardeep Narwal vs Arjun Deshwal

Pardeep Narwal announced his arrival at UP Yoddha in style after scoring a stunning Super 10 in his second game. The most successful PKL raider will face a tough scoring contest from the Jaipur sensation Arjun Deshwal. The services youngster has been a stunning raiding force in this season so far, scoring Super 10s in both games. Arjun currently stands with whopping 27 raid points from his first two matches of Jaipur stint.