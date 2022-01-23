PKL 2021: UP Yoddha v/s Haryana Steelers – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The match number 73 of PKL 2021 between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha Yoddha is a very important clash for both teams. A win here would propel the Yoddhas to the top of the table, while a win for the Steelers would put them in the top 4.



Strategic Takeaways

Both the UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers started their PKL 2021 campaign in a shaky note, but have since found their best. The defensive unit seems to be the strength of both sides, but their inconsistency has cost them multiple matches.

While the Yoddhas have seen Pardeep Narwal playing himself back to form in the past two matches, the emergence of Surender Gill as the first-raider makes them a force to reckon with. The Steelers themselves have not done badly in the raiding department with the trio of Vikas Kandola, Meetu Sharma and Rohit Gulia combining to pocket crucial points.

Head to Head

The Yoddha and Steelers are neck and neck when it comes to their head to head encounters. In fact, the last time the two teams met, the match ended in a tie earlier this season.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 9

Won by UP Yoddha – 2

Won by Haryana Steelers – 2

Tied - 1

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 23rd January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

Shrikant Jadhav

Nitesh Kumar (Captain)

Shubham Kumar

Ashu Singh

Sumit

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola (Captain)

Rohit Gulia

Meetu Sharma

Jaideep Kuldeep

Ravi Kumar

Surendar Nada

Mohit Nandal

Players to Watch Out

Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Meetu Sharma (Haryana Steelers)

Jaideep Kuldeep (Haryana Steelers)

Key Battle

Surender Gill v/s Jaideep Kuldeep

While Surender Gill has been the breakout star for Yoddhas this season, Jaideep Kuldeep has been one for the Steelers. With Gill leading the raiding charts for Yoddha and Jaideep leading the tackle charts for Steelers, expect fireworks when the two youngsters go head to head.