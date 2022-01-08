PKL 2021: UP Yoddha v/s Dabang Delhi KC - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

The sinking UP Yoddha side will be up against the undefeated Dabang Delhi KC in match number 40 of the Pro Kabaddi League season eight - a battle between Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar Goyat to ensure their raiding supremacy. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of this encounter between two neighbourhood rivals.

Strategic Takeaways

The defensive department is still a huge concern for Delhi gaffer Krishan Kumar Hooda. Especially veteran cover defenders Jeeva Kumar and Manjeet Chhillar who are yet to perform according to their legendary status. UP's corner defender duo of captain Nitesh Kumar and Sumit Sangwan failed to score a single tackle point against Tamil Thalaivas in the previous fixture. Coach Jasveer Singh may bring back Shrikant Jadhav who has been out of the Starting 7 for quite a while.

Head to Head

Despite the emergence of Dabang Delhi as a force in the past few seasons, Yoddhas are still leading the overall head-to-head count. Delhi's first and only win over UP came in their last PKL campaign. The Uttar Pradesh based franchise trampled down Dabangs in their last meeting with a scoreline of 50-33. Although Joginder Narwal led Delhi side will have an upper edge in this encounter owing to their unbeaten run in this season.

Overall H2H record:

5 - Matches

4 - UP Yoddha

1 - Dabang Delhi

0 - Tie

When to watch?

Dabang Delhi KC will be battling against the UP Yoddha franchise on the 18th matchday of PKL season eight. The high-voltage encounter will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 8th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

UP Yoddha:

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Surender Gill (Raider)

Shrikant Jadhav (Raider)

Shubham Kumar Baliyan (Left Cover)

Ashu Singh (Right Cover)

Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner)

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitesh Kumar (C), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Gulveer Singh, James Kamweti, Aman Hooda, Ankit, Mohammad Taghi, Rohit Tomar, Sahil, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Bintu Narwal, Shubham Baliyan, Gaurav Kumar, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar

Dabang Delhi KC:

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Raider)

Vijay Malik (Raider)

Ashu Malik (Raider)

Manjeet Dahiya (Left Cover)

Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover)

Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)

Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Emad Sadaghatina, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Balram, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Sumit, Dipak, Mohit, Vikash Kumar, Vinay Narwal, Krishan

Players to Watch out For

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)

Key Battle

Pardeep Narwal vs Naveen Kumar Goyat

Naveen Kumar Goyat is going through a form of his life, trampling every opponent who stands in his way. On the other hand, Pardeep Narwal is taking his time to settle down in his new home. He has set the bars too high that he seems underperforming even after having a decent scoring rate with an average of 7 raid points per match.