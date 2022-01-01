PKL 2021: U Mumba v/s UP Yoddha - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

The Pro Kabaddi universe will witness U Mumba and UP Yoddha battling out in the first game of the new year. Mumbai's local had derailment after the first win but the Orange Army now seems back on track. So let's unfold the detailed preview of the encounter between Pardeep's UP Yoddha and U Mumba led by Fazel Atrachali.

Strategic Takeaways

U Mumba will be stepping on the mat having great momentum from their previous triumph over arch-rivals Jaipur. Coach Subramanian Rajaguru may keep the same Starting 7 from that game avoiding any risk to winning combination. Yoddhas had to share match-points with Gujarat Giants in a nail-biting draw from the previous fixture. Railways star raider Shrikant Jadhav may continue on the substitute bench of UP.

Head to Head

Both teams have faced each other on six occasions at the Pro Kabaddi League stage due to the late addition of the Uttar Pradesh based franchise. And the beam scale of head-to-head count also remains congruous.

Overall H2H record:

6 - Matches

3 - U Mumba

3 - UP Yoddha

0 - Tie

When to watch?

U Mumba will be up against UP Yoddha on the first PKL matchday of the year 2022. The clash will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 1st of January 2022.

Expected 7

U Mumba:

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

V Ajith Kumar (Raider)

Mohsen Maghsoudlou (All-rounder)

Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)

Sunil Siddhagawli (Right Cover)

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)

Rinku (Right Corner)

Squad: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), V Ajith Kumar, Jashandeep Singh, Navneet, Rahul Rana, Kamlesh, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Sunil Siddhagawli, Ajeet, Rinku, Prince, Baljinder Singh, Rahul, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Pankaj, Monu

UP Yoddha:

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Surender Gill (Raider)

Rohit Tomar (Raider)

Gurdeep (Left Cover)

Ashu Singh (Right Cover)

Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner)

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitesh Kumar (C), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Gulveer Singh, James Kamweti, Aman Hooda, Ankit, Mohammad Taghi, Rohit Tomar, Sahil, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Bintu Narwal, Shubham Baliyan, Gaurav Kumar, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar

Players to Watch out For

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

V Ajith Kumar (U Mumba)

Key Battle

Pardeep Narwal vs U Mumba defence

Pardeep Narwal somehow managed to avert UP's defeat against Gujarat Giants by scoring a vital Super 10. U Mumba defence also seems back on track after a great outing against Pink Panthers. Mumba managed to daunt Pardeep from scoring big on both occasions of season seven. Although Pardeep Narwal loves the challenges and has a habit of turning the tables so comfortably.



