PKL 2021: U Mumba v/s Telugu Titans - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Telugu Titans squad will be infested with positivity after registering the first win of PKL 2021 in their previous fixture. While Fazel Atrachali led U Mumba will be aiming to end their four-match winless drought. So let's unfold the detailed preview of match number 71 of the season eight caravan.

Strategic Takeaways

Against the odds, Telugu Titans ended the Jaipur Pink Panthers undefeated streak of five matches. All-rounder Adarsh's tally of nine raid points was the highlight for Titans from that victory. On the other hand, U Mumba's last two fixtures ended on equal scorelines. Local-boy Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre stabilized Mumba through his all-round skills and will be retaining his position in the Starting 7.

Head to Head

The Maharashtra-based franchise handed a ten-point defeat when the last they squared off Titans on the mat. Where Mumba vice-captain Abhishek Singh scored a marvellous Super 10 in a thumping victory on the scoreline of 48-38. They are also undefeated in the head-to-head battle since 2017.

Overall H2H record:

13 - Matches

7 - U Mumba

4 - Telugu Titans

2 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second battle of the triple panga in matchday 32 of the PKL season eight caravan. The encounter is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the successful conclusion of the first match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan on the 22nd January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar platform. You can also tune in to The Bridge for live updates about the action.

Expected 7

U Mumba:

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

V Ajith Kumar (Raider)

Ajinkya Kapre (All-rounder)

Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)

Ashish Sangwan (Right Cover)

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)

Rinku Sharma (Right Corner)

Squad: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), V Ajith Kumar, Jashandeep Singh, Navneet, Rahul Rana, Kamlesh, Shivam, Prathap S, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Pankaj, Monu, Harendra Kumar, Sunil Siddhagawli, Ajeet, Rinku Sharma, Prince, Baljinder Singh, Rahul Sethpal

Telugu Titans:

Rajnish Dalal (Raider)

Ankit Beniwal (Raider)

Adarsh T (Raider)

Prince D (Left Cover)

Surinder Singh (Right Cover)

Sandeep Kandola (Left Corner)

Akash Choudhary (Right Corner)

Squad: Rohit Kumar (C), Siddharth Desai (VC), Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, Galla Raju, Ankit Beniwal, Amit Chauhan, Hyunsu Park, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Akash Arsul, Adarsh T, Akash Chaudhari, Manish, Prince, Abe Tetsuro, Muhammad Shihas, Palla Ramakrishna

Players to Watch out For

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Rajnish Dalal (Telugu Titans)

Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)

V Ajith Kumar (U Mumba)

Key Battle

Abhishek Singh v/s Sandeep Kandola

Telugu's stand-in captain Sandeep Kandola will be facing U Mumba first time since his comeback as he missed the last face-off between these two franchises. He will be summoned by the leader of U Mumba offence Abhishek Singh. In his last two games against Titans, Abhishek achieved Super 10s on both occasions. Hence it will be an exciting player battle between these two leaders of their respective sides.

Sandeep Kandola's PKL career statistics:

25 - Matches

90 - Total points

79 - Tackle points

11 - Raid points

146 - Total tackles

78 - Successful tackles

55% - Tackle strike rate

1 - Super tackle

7 - High 5s

3.6 - Average points per match

10 - Highest score (against Bengaluru Bulls)