PKL 2021: U Mumba v/s Telugu Titans – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Old foes U Mumba and Telugu Titans will face off against each other in match 41 of PKL 2021. Both the teams have had their fair share of struggles this season, but Mumba has managed to handle it better and are in a comfortable position for now.



Strategic Takeaways

The U Mumba have lost just one game so far in this season, but they have drawn a whopping 3 out of six. With three draws in their last four games, the onus will be on Fazel Atrachali and their boys to deliver against a struggling Telugu Titans.

The Titans, on the other hand, are the only team yet to register a win in PKL 2021 and are the wooden spoon holders for now. The injury to Siddharth Desai has meant that youngsters Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish have starred on various occasions, but the inconsistency of their captain Rohit Kumar and their defensive unit is hurting them badly.

Head to Head

U Mumba has a slight edge when it comes to the head to head encounters between the two sides. In fact, the last time the Titans won against the Mumbai-based franchise was way back in 2017.

Overall H2H record

Total Matches Played – 12

Won by U Mumba – 6

Won by Telugu Titans – 4

Tied – 2

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between U Mumba and Telugu Titans is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 8th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

V Ajith (Raider)

Mohsen Maghsoudlou (All-Rounder)

Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)

Sunil Siddhagawli (Right Cover)

Fazel Atrachali (Captain) (Left Corner)

Rinku (Right Corner)

Telugu Titans

Rohit Kumar (Captain) (Raider)

Rajnish (Raider)

Ankit Beniwal (Raider)

C Arun (Left cover)

Surinder Singh (Right cover)

Sandeep Kandola (Left corner)

Ruturaj Koravi (Right corner)

Players to Watch Out

Ankit Beniwal (Telugu Titans)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

V Ajith (U Mumba)

Rajnish (Telugu Titans)

Key Battle

V Ajith v/s Ankit Beniwal

The two young raiders Ajith and Ankit Beniwal have been the stars for U Mumba and Telugu Titans respectively so far. With the defensive unit of both the teams struggling, this contest could well be defined by this battle