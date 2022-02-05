Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba v/s Tamil Thalaivas– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 95 of PKL 2021 between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba.
A mid of the table clash as the seventh-placed U Mumba take on the sixth-placed Tamil Thalaivas in match 95 of PKL 2021.
Strategic Takeaways
U Mumba are coming into this contest on the back of two successive loses. If they have looked impeccable on some nights, they have been nothing short of horrendous in other. With skipper Fazel Atrachali's struggles seeming endless, the onus of keeping the team afloat has fell on the inexperienced youngsters.
The Thalaivas, on the other hand, have got their campaign back on track with two consecutive wins in their previous two matches. With Sagar pocketing points at will from the corner, their entire campaign has been about providing him with the required support.
Head to Head
U Mumba have the edge when it comes to head to head encounters over the Tamil Thalaivas. Their last meeting ended in a 30-30 tie as the Thalaivas failed to throw away a win.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 6
Won by U Mumba – 4
Won by Tamil Thalaivas – 1
Tied - 1
When to Watch?
The first match of the day between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 5th February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
U Mumba
Abhishek Singh
V Ajith
Rahul Sethpal
Harendra
Ajinkya Kapre
Rinku
Fazel Atrachali (Captain)
Tamil Thalaivas
Manjeet
Ajinkya Pawar
Mohit
Abhishek
Surjeet (Captain)
Sagar
Sahil
Players to Watch Out
Sagar (Tamil Thalaivas)
Ajinkya Pawar (Tamil Thalaivas)
Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)
Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)