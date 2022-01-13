PKL 2021: U Mumba v/s Puneri Paltan - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

The first Maharashtrian Derby of the Pro Kabaddi League season eight is on the cards as Maharashtra's capital franchise takes on the cultural capital of the state. So let's unfold the detailed preview of this high-voltage match number 52 of season eight.

Strategic Takeaways

The Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar is regarded as the club legend of arch-rivals U Mumba. Pune is steadily recovering from the miserable start of the season eight campaign. Meanwhile, U Mumba's five-match unbeaten run was derailed by Patna Pirates in their previous fixture. Mumba coach Subramanian Rajaguru will be hoping for the return of the raider V Ajith Kumar whose absence was one of the main reasons for the disastrous outing.

Head to Head

U Mumba are having a better season eight campaign and head-to-head count against Puneri Paltan. But, the recent game momentum favours the Pune-based franchise. Paltan registered their first-ever victory over Mumba in season four and are improving their record against arch-rivals season by season. Their last face-off remained resultless with the tied scoreline of 33-33.

Overall H2H record:

14 - Matches

9 - U Mumba

5 - Puneri Paltan

2 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second battle of matchday 23 of the PKL season eight. The breathtaking encounter is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the successful conclusion of the first match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas on the 13th January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

U Mumba:

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

V Ajith Kumar (Raider)

Mohsen Maghsoudlou (Raider)

Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)

Ashish Sangwan (Right Cover)

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)

Rinku Sharma (Right Corner)

Squad: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), V Ajith Kumar, Jashandeep Singh, Navneet, Rahul Rana, Kamlesh, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Sunil Siddhagawli, Ajeet, Rinku, Prince, Baljinder Singh, Rahul, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Pankaj, Monu

Puneri Paltan:

Nitin Tomar (Raider)

Mohit Goyat (Raider)

Aslam Inamdar (Raider)

Sanket Sawant (Left Cover)

Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Left Corner)

Baldev Singh (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitin Tomar (C), Vishal Bharadwaj (VC), Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kadian, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aslam Inamdar, Govind Gurjar, Victor Obiero, E Subhash, Baldev Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Hadi Tajik, Sombir Gulia, Karanvir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sourav Kumar

Players to Watch out For

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Nitin Tomar (Puneri Paltan)

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Puneri Paltan)

Key Battle

Aslam Inamdar vs Rinku Sharma

The eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League has been the season of youngsters. Hence our two features in the most exciting player battle are also debutants. The high-flying Aslam Inamdar has garnered wide praises through his all-round performance this season so far. On the other hand, Rinku Sharma has been the best defender of U Mumba so far with 24 tackle points from eight games. The 20-year-old right corner broke the headlines recently after performing an unbelievable solo tackle on Patna Pirates raider Sachin Tanwar.

Aslam Inamdar's performance this season:

8 - Matches

60 - Total points

48 - Raid points

12 - Tackle points

7.5 - Average points

1 - Super 10

42% - Raid strike rate

48% - Tackle strike rate