PKL 2021: U Mumba v/s Dabang Delhi KC - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Dabang Delhi and U Mumba kick-started their PKL season eight campaign with comprehensive victories. And now both dominant forces are ready to take on each other in the opening game of the third matchday. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of the battle between traditional rivals U Mumba and Dabang Delhi.

Strategic takeaways

Both coaches may not consider making any changes in the winning combination. Although there are a lot of areas where these sides failed to excel in the first game. As a defender himself, coach Subramanian Rajaguru would have hated U Mumba's raid oriented clash against Bengaluru. Their defensive department was overshadowed by the raiding masterclass of Abhishek Singh.

The Dabang Delhi too made quite a few errors in defence. The experienced Manjeet Chillar was found in the middle of unnecessary tackles multiple times against Puneri Paltan and their failure to bring Naveen Goyat back on court after he has been taken out are some of the key areas of concern.

Head to Head

U Mumba has always been dominant against the traditional rivals Dabang Delhi KC. They have registered whopping 12 victories over the capital city in the PKL. Although now it won't be an easy task for Mumba since the resurgence of Dabang Delhi. As U Mumba also remained winless against the runners-up from their both outings. The Arjuna Awardee Sandeep Narwal will be taking the court against the side whom he represented in season seven.

Overall H2H record:

16 - Matches

12 - U Mumba

3 - Dabang Delhi

1 - Tie

When to watch?

U Mumba will be taking on Dabang Delhi KC in the opening clash of Day 3. The battle will commence at 7:30 PM on 24th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

U Mumba:

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

V Ajith Kumar (Raider)

Mohsen Maghsoudlou (All-rounder)

Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)

Ashish Sangwan (Right Cover)

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)

Rinku (Right Corner)

Squad: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), V Ajith Kumar, Jashandeep Singh, Navneet, Rahul Rana, Kamlesh, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Sunil Siddhagawli, Ajeet, Rinku, Prince, Baljinder Singh, Rahul, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Pankaj, Monu

Dabang Delhi KC:

Naveen Goyat (Raider)

Ajay Thakur (Raider)

Vijay Malik (Raider)

Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover)

Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover)

Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)

Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Emad Sadaghatina, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Balram, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Sumit, Dipak, Mohit, Vikash Kumar, Vinay Narwal, Krishan

Players to Watch out For

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Ajay Thakur (Dabang Delhi)

Key Battle

Naveen Kumar Goyat vs Fazel Atrachali

'The Naveen Express' has emerged as an unstoppable raiding force in the Pro Kabaddi League. His 16 total points tally against Puneri Paltan suggests that his golden patch is still going on ever since his debut at PKL. All eyes will be on U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali who has to step up for this challenge. Fazel had an average individual outing against Bengaluru Bulls where he could make only one successful tackle. The consequences of this mini-battle will have a heavy influence on the outcome.