Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba v/s Bengaluru Bulls– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Bengaluru Bulls take on the U Mumba in a return fixture of the inaugural match of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

A lot has changed since the Mumba and Bulls met in the inaugural match of PKL 2021. While the Bulls ruled the roost for most part of the first half, they are struggling now with just two wins in their last five game.

Mumba, on the other hand, have been struggling with their captain Fazel Atrachali's form but would be pleased with his High 5 in their previous fixture. Still struggling in the bottom half of the points table, a win here would put Fazel and co right into the top 4.

Head to Head

U Mumba has had the wood over the Bengaluru Bulls since long. In fact, the last time they met the Mumboys thrashed the Bulls by a 16-point margin in the inaugural match of PKL 2021.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 15

Won by U Mumba – 10

Won by Bengaluru Bulls – 5

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 25th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh

V Ajith

Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Harendra Kumar

Rahul Sethpal

Rinku

Fazel Atrachali (Captain)

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat (Captain)

Chandran Ranjith

Bharat

Mahender Singh

Mohit Sehrawat

Aman

Saurabh Nandal

Players to Watch Out

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bull)

Key Battle

Fazel Atrachali v/s Pawan Sehrawat

The U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali played himself to form in the last game, scoring his first High 5 of the season. With Pawan Sehrawat at his absolute best, the onus will be on the Iranian Sultan not only to guide his defence but also to score consistently.