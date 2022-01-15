PKL 2021: U Mumba v/s Bengal Warriors– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

A mid-table clash of U Mumba and Bengal Warriors is what match 57 of PKL 2021 have for us. A win for the Warriors will help them break into the top six in the points table after a long time, while a win for Mumba will put them in contention for the top four spots.



Strategic Takeaways

Both U Mumba and Bengal Warriors have had their fair share of struggles so far in PKL 2021. The Mumba boys were on a cruise mode before an injury to their star raider Ajith brought them to their knees, while the Warriors' main cause of concern has been their inconsistent defence despite the presence of Abozar Mighani.

Head to Head

U Mumba has always been dominant against the Warriors throughout PKL history. However, things took a turn for the better in the previous edition when the Warriors defeated Mumba thrice in three games.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 14

Won by U Mumba – 10

Won by Bengal Warriors – 4

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The third match of the day between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 15th January 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (Captain)

Akash Pikalmunde

Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Darshan

Amit Nirwal

Ran Singh

Abozar Mighani

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh

Jashandeep Singh

Ashish Sangwan

Harendra Kumar

Rahul Sethpal

Rinku

Fazel Atrachali (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Rinku (U Mumba)

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Ran Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Key Battle

Abhishek Singh v/s Warriors Defence

Abhishek Singh started off his PKL 2021 campaign in style, scoring 19 points in the inaugural match. However, he has blown hot and cold since then and has failed to live up to his billing in the absence of V Ajith. The Warriors defenders too have been inconsistent so far in this edition and this match could all boil down to how they handle the Mumba raiders, especially Abhishek.