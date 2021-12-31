PKL 2021: Top Raider, Top Defender, Most Super Raids, Most Super Tackles, Total Points

It has been more than a week since the PKL 2021 kickstarted at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Hotel Whitefield and Convention centre. Over the course of the past few days, fans have been treated to some thrilling matches and some stunning individual performances.

But, who are the top scores of the league so far?

PKL 2021 Top Raiders

Position Player Team Matches Played Points Scored 1 Naveen Goyat Dabang Delhi 4 66 2 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 4 55 3 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 4 52 4 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 4 48 5 Rakesh Narwal Gujarat Giants 4 40

PKL 2021 Top Defenders

Position Player Team Matches Played Points Scored 1 Jaideep Haryana Steelers 4 15 2 Surender Nada Haryana Steelers 4 14 3 Girish Ernak Gujarat Giants 4 12 4 Mohammadreza Chinayeh Patna Pirates 3 12 5 Sumit UP Yoddha 4 11

PKL 2021 Highest Point Scorers

PKL 2021 Most Super Raids

Position Player Team Matches Played Super Raids 1 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 4 3 2 Siddharth Desai Telugu Titans 3 3 3 V Ajith Kumar U Mumba 4 3 4 Chandran Ranjith Bengaluru Bulls 4 2 5 Rohit Gulia Haryana Steelers 4 2

PKL 2021 Most Super Tackles

Position Player Team Matches Played Super Tackles 1 Sachin Tanwar Patna Pirates 3 2 2 Surender Nada Haryana Steelers 4 2 3 Ravi Kumar Haryana Steelers 4 2 4 Sajin C Patna Pirates 3 2 5 Parvesh Bhainswal Gujarat Giants 4 2





*All the tables have been last updated after match number 22 between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls on 30th December 2021