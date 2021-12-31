Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021: Top Raider, Top Defender, Most Super Raids, Most Super Tackles, Total Points

Check out all the top scorers of PKL 2021 here

A total of 12 teams are geared up for the PKL tournament (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)
The PKL trophy (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-31T16:57:16+05:30

It has been more than a week since the PKL 2021 kickstarted at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Hotel Whitefield and Convention centre. Over the course of the past few days, fans have been treated to some thrilling matches and some stunning individual performances.

But, who are the top scores of the league so far?

PKL 2021 Top Raiders

Position

Player

Team

Matches Played

Points Scored

1

Naveen Goyat

Dabang Delhi

4

66

2

Pawan Sehrawat

Bengaluru Bulls

4

55

3

Arjun Deshwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers

4

52

4

Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors

4

48

5

Rakesh Narwal

Gujarat Giants

4

40

PKL 2021 Top Defenders

Position

Player

Team

Matches Played

Points Scored

1

Jaideep

Haryana Steelers

4

15

2

Surender Nada

Haryana Steelers

4

14

3

Girish Ernak

Gujarat Giants

4

12

4

Mohammadreza Chinayeh

Patna Pirates

3

12

5

Sumit

UP Yoddha

4

11

PKL 2021 Highest Point Scorers

Position

Player

Team

Matches Played

Points Scored

1

Naveen Goyat

Dabang Delhi

4

66

2

Pawan Sehrawat

Bengaluru Bulls

4

55

3

Arjun Deshwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers

4

52

4

Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors

4

48

5

Rakesh Narwal

Gujarat Giants

4

40

PKL 2021 Most Super Raids

Position

Player

Team

Matches Played

Super Raids

1

Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors

4

3

2

Siddharth Desai

Telugu Titans

3

3

3

V Ajith Kumar

U Mumba

4

3

4

Chandran Ranjith

Bengaluru Bulls

4

2

5

Rohit Gulia

Haryana Steelers

4

2

PKL 2021 Most Super Tackles

Position

Player

Team

Matches Played

Super Tackles

1

Sachin Tanwar

Patna Pirates

3

2

2

Surender Nada

Haryana Steelers

4

2

3

Ravi Kumar

Haryana Steelers

4

2

4

Sajin C

Patna Pirates

3

2

5

Parvesh Bhainswal

Gujarat Giants

4

2


*All the tables have been last updated after match number 22 between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls on 30th December 2021

Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Indian Kabaddi 
