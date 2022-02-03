Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans v/s Tamil Thalaivas – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 91 of PKL 2021 between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.
The Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in search of their second PKL 2021 win in a southern derby.
Strategic Takeaways
The Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas started their PKL 2021 campaign win with a tie against each other. And things have not been very different since.
While the Titans continue to lag at the rock bottom with only one win this season in 14 matches, the Thalaivas have made it a habit to play out stalemates and sit at number 10 currently.
Head to Head
The Titans have an upper hand in head to head encounters against their neighbours. Their previous meeting in the season ended in a stalemate, thanks to a stunning display by Siddharth Desai.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 9
Won by Telugu Titans – 5
Won by Tamil Thalaivas – 3
Tied – 1
When to Watch?
The second match of the day between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 3rd February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
Telugu Titans
Rohit Kumar (Captain)
Adarsh T
Ankit Beniwal
Surinder Singh
Akash Choudhary
C Arun
Sandeep Kandola
Tamil Thalaivas
Manjeet
Surjeet (Captain)
Mohit
Ajinkya Pawar
Athul MS
Sagar
Sagar Krishna
Players to Watch Out
Surjeet Singh (Tamil Thalaivas)
Sagar (Tamil Thalaivas)
Adarsh T (Telugu Titans)
Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)