Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans v/s Tamil Thalaivas – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in search of their second PKL 2021 win in a southern derby.



Strategic Takeaways

The Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas started their PKL 2021 campaign win with a tie against each other. And things have not been very different since.

While the Titans continue to lag at the rock bottom with only one win this season in 14 matches, the Thalaivas have made it a habit to play out stalemates and sit at number 10 currently.

Head to Head

The Titans have an upper hand in head to head encounters against their neighbours. Their previous meeting in the season ended in a stalemate, thanks to a stunning display by Siddharth Desai.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 9

Won by Telugu Titans – 5

Won by Tamil Thalaivas – 3

Tied – 1

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 3rd February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Telugu Titans

Rohit Kumar (Captain)

Adarsh T

Ankit Beniwal

Surinder Singh

Akash Choudhary

C Arun

Sandeep Kandola

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet

Surjeet (Captain)

Mohit

Ajinkya Pawar

Athul MS

Sagar

Sagar Krishna

Players to Watch Out

Surjeet Singh (Tamil Thalaivas)

Sagar (Tamil Thalaivas)

Adarsh T (Telugu Titans)

Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)