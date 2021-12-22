PKL 2021: Telugu Titans v/s Tamil Thalaivas - Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Key Battle, Head to Head

The First Southern derby of Pro Kabaddi season eight is on the cards on the very first day of the league. Surjeet's Tamil Thalaivas will take on Telugu Titans led by modern-day captain cool Rohit Kumar. Let's have a look at the second game of the opening day of the PKL season eight.

Strategy corner

Both franchises have retained their coaches and named new captains ahead of the brand new PKL season. For the first time, Telugu Titans' on-paper strength matches their raiding department. Despite the presence of beast cover defender Surjeet and the duo of Rohit Kumar and Siddharth Desai, there will be a nail-biting fight between Tamil raiders and Telugu defenders. And the winners of this battle may decide the full-time results.

Head to Head

Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas faced each other six times on the Pro Kabaddi League stage. And both sides have the same number of head to head wins on their back. Thalaivas welcomed Rahul Chaudhari in season seven who was replaced by 'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai at Titans.

Overall H2H record:

6 - Matches

3 - Telugu Titans

3 - Tamil Thalaivas

0 - Draw

When to Watch?

The first Southern derby of the season will begin at 8:30 PM IST on the opening day of season eight. It will be kick-started just right after the conclusion of the encounter between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba. Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel will host the match on 22nd December of 2021. It will be broadcast across Star Sports network channels and on Disney+Hotstar as well.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Telugu Titans:

Siddharth Desai (Raider)

Rohit Kumar (Raider)

Rajnish Dalal (Raider)

C Arun (Left Cover)

Surinder Singh (Right Cover)

Sandeep Kandola (Left Corner)

Ruturaj Koravi (Right Corner)

Squad: Rohit Kumar (C), Siddharth Desai (VC), Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, Galla Raju, Ankit Beniwal, Amit Chauhan, Hyunsu Park, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Akash Arsul, Adarsh T, Akash Chaudhari, Manish, Prince, Abe Tetsuro

Tamil Thalaivas:

Manjeet Dahiya (Raider)

K Prapanjan (Raider)

Ajinkya Pawar (Raider)

Ashish Malik (Left Cover)

Surjeet Singh (Right Cover)

Sagar Krishna (Left Corner)

Santhapanaselvam (Right Corner)

Squad: Surjeet Singh (C), K Prapanjan (VC), Manjeet Dahiya, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sandaruwan Asiri, Sagar Krishna, Sourabh Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Anwar Saheed Baba, Himanshu, Sagar Rathee, M Abhishek, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Sahil, Ashish, Mohit

Players to Watch out For

Siddharth Desai (Telugu Titans)

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Rohit Kumar (Telugu Titans)

K Prapanjan (Tamil Thalaivas)

Surinder Singh (Telugu Titans)

Key Battle

Siddharth Desai vs Surjeet

Siddharth Desai will be the biggest threat for Tamil Thalaivas and that is beyond doubt. Captain Surjeet will be required to step up for the challenge and stop the 'Bahubali' from breaching the Tamil fortress. As a right raider, Siddharth's escape route will be crossing directly through the defensive territory of Surjeet. Surjeet was Puneri Paltan captain last time when he faced Telugu Titans and scored 7 tackle points rattling the Hyderabad attack.