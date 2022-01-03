PKL 2021: Telugu Titans v/s Patna Pirates – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Both the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates have had a contrasting run in PKL 2021. While the Titans are the only team yet to win a single match this season, the Pirates have had a brilliant start with three wins in four matches. Here, we take a look at how the two teams shape up ahead of this clash.



Strategic Takeaways

The Patna Pirates have had a near-perfect run in PKL 2021 so far, thanks to their splendid show from their defence. Their defensive unit has by far been the most successful this season and Ram Meher Singh would be hoping they continue their good run.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have struggled mainly due to the lack of support for Siddharth Desai. But an injury to the superstar has meant an opportunity for the young Ankit Beniwal, who has impressed everyone with his skills in the one and a half games he has played so far.

Head to Head

The Titans have a slight edge over the three-time champions when it comes to their head to head encounter and the Pirates would be hoping to better their record when they take to the mat today.

Overall H2H:

Total matches played – 17

Won by Telugu Titans – 9

Won by Patna Pirates – 7

Tied – 1

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 3rd January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Telugu Titans

Rohit Kumar (Captain) (Raider)

Siddharth Desai (Raider)

Ankit Beniwal (Raider)

C Arun (Left cover)

Surinder Singh (Right cover)

Sandeep Kandola (Left corner)

Ruturaj Koravi (Right corner)

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Captain) (Raider)

Sachin Tanwar (Raider)

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Neeraj (Right cover)

Sajin C (Left cover)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left corner)

Sunil (Right corner)

Players to Watch Out

Ankit Beniwal (Telugu Titans)

Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Patna Pirates)

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

Key Battle

Ankit Beniwal v/s Mohammadreza

Ankit Beniwal has emerged as a ray of hope for the Telugu Titans during the past couple of matches in the absence of Siddharth Desai. The youngster scored 9 points against the Haryana Steelers, playing only in the second half and then backed it up with his first-ever PKL Super 10 against the Bengaluru Bulls. It would be interesting to see how he goes against Mohammadreza, who has been one of the most fearsome defenders this season.