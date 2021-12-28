PKL 2021: Telugu Titans v/s Haryana Steelers - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers are currently standing on the rock bottom of the points table. Both are yet to taste victory in PKL 2021 and this is a golden chance for both teams to open their win count. Let's unfold the detailed preview of the battle Rohit Kumar led Telugu Titans and Vikash Kandola-led Haryana Steelers

Strategic takeaways

Telugu Titans' previous matches ended on a thrilling note. Titans were in driving seat on both occasions but failed to keep their nerves in control. Specialist third raider Rajnish Dalal missed the last game and he is expected to walk right into Starting 7. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers are yet to score their first match-points even after showcasing decent all-round performance in both games. Coach Rakesh Kumar may consider replacing Mohit Nandal with experienced right cover Ravi Kumar.

Head to Head

Telugu Titans have an edge over Steelers in overall head-to-head tally. Although Haryana Steelers are not much far behind Titans. Haryana won their last encounter with the yellow army in a high-scoring contest with a scoreline of 52-32.

Overall H2H record

5 - Matches

3 - Telugu Titans

2 - Haryana Steelers

0 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second game of matchday 7 actions. The battle is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the conclusion of the first clash between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates on 28th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Telugu Titans:

Siddharth Desai (Raider)

Rohit Kumar (Raider)

Rajnish Dalal (Raider)

C Arun (Left Cover)

Surinder Singh (Right Cover)

Sandeep Kandola (Left Corner)

Ruturaj Koravi (Right Corner)

Squad: Rohit Kumar (C), Siddharth Desai (VC), Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, Galla Raju, Ankit Beniwal, Amit Chauhan, Hyunsu Park, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Akash Arsul, Adarsh T, Akash Chaudhari, Manish, Prince, Abe Tetsuro

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Vikash Kandola (Raider)

Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Rohit Gulia (All-rounder)

Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover)

Ravi Kumar (Right Cover)

Surender Nada (Left Corner)

Shrikant Tewthia (Right Corner)

Squad: Vikash Kandola (C), Vinay, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Esmaeil Mghsoudlou, Vikas Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Bijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Shrikant Tewthia, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit

Players to Watch out For

Siddharth Desai (Telugu Titans)

Vikash Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)

Rohit Kumar (Telugu Titans)

Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers)

Key Battle

Siddharth Desai vs Surender Nada

Telugu's fragile team performance had no effects on the star raider Siddharth Desai, who continues to give masterclass performances. Siddharth 'Bahubali' Desai has 25 raid points so far scoring Super 10s on both occasions. He will be facing renowned left corner threat Surender Nada who has 9 tackle points from two outings. We have witnessed a vintage Surender Nada this season through his confident defending and pursuit raids, and it would be interesting to see how he goes against the unstoppable Desai.