PKL 2021: Telugu Titans v/s Gujarat Giants– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Neither Telugu Titans nor the Gujarat Giants have managed to stitch up a consistent run in PKL 2021. In fact, these two teams occupy the bottom two spots in the points table, making this clash worth a watch.



Strategic Takeaways

Both, the Telugu Titans and the Gujarat Giants, have their fair share of injury concerns. While the Titans' star raider Siddharth Desai has not played since the second half of their third match, their skipper Rohit Kumar sat out in their previous contest.

The Giants, on the other hand, changed their skipper midway through the season, but had to go back to their previous leader, Sunil Malik, after the newly appointed Ravinder Pahal picked up an injury in his very first match as captain.

Head to Head

The Gujarat Giants are clearly the more dominant side when it comes to their faceoff against the Telugu Titans, who have won just a single match played between the two.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 4

Won by Gujarat Giants – 3

Won by Telugu Titans – 1

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 11th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Telugu Titans

Rohit Kumar (Captain) (Raider)

Siddharth Desai (Raider)

Ankit Beniwal (Raider)

C Arun (Left cover)

Surinder Singh (Right cover)

Sandeep Kandola (Left corner)

Ruturaj Koravi (Right corner)

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal (Raider)

Rakesh (Raider)

Ajay Kumar (Raider)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover)

Sunil Malik (Right Cover)

Girish Ernak (Left Corner)

Ravinder Pahal (Captain) (Right Corner)

Players to Watch out for

Rajnish (Telugu Titans)

Ankit Beniwal (Telugu Titans)

Rakesh (Gujarat Giants)

Ajay Kumar (Gujarat Giants)