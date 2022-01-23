PKL 2021: Telugu Titans v/s Bengaluru Bulls – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Yet another rescheduled fixture and yet again the Bengaluru Bulls are on the receiving end. Instead of the Gujarat Giants, the Telugu Titans will take on the Bengaluru Bulls in match 74 of PKL 2021. A win will put the Bulls to the top of the table, while there is no way the Titans can rise up from the bottom spot.



Strategic Takeaways

The Bulls have fallen to two successive losses in the second half. If the first one against the Warriors was largely unlucky, the second against the Paltan was down to the fact that Pawan Sehrawat could not perform well. Randhir Singh Sehrawat could be eager to stop this slide at the earliest.

If the Titans' first win of the season raised a lot of hopes, the Yellow Brigade put it all back to rest after falling to a seven-point loss against the U Mumba. They have found new stars in the raiding one after the other in the absence of Siddharth Desai but their defence continues to disappoint.

Head to Head

The Bulls have been clearly the more dominant side when it comes to the head to head encounters. But, the last time they met in this season the Titans managed to cling on to a draw.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 18

Won by Bengaluru Bulls – 11

Won by Telugu Titans – 3

Tied – 4

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 23rd January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Telugu Titans

Rajnish Dalal

Ankit Beniwal

Adarsh T

Prince

Surinder Singh

Sandeep Kandola (Captain)

Akash Chaudhary

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat (Captain)

Chandran Ranjith

Bharat

Mahender Singh

Mohit Sehrawat

Aman

Saurabh Nandal

Players to Watch Out

Adarsh T (Telugu Titans)

Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bull)

Key Battle

Adarsh T v/s Saurabh Nandal

In a season where they have missed the services of Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar for a long time, Adarsh T has been the latest find for the Titans. The youngster pocketed 9 points in their first win of the season before registering a Super 10 against a dominant U Mumba. It would be interesting to see how he fares against the best Bulls defender of this season, Saurabh Nandal.