Pro Kabaddi 2021: Telugu Titans v/s Bengal Warriors– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Telugu Titans take on the Bengal Warriors in match 82 of PKL 2021, looking for their second win of the season.



Strategic Takeaways

The Titans are yet to register their second win of the season. They came close in their previous encounter against the Steelers, but were held to a tie in the end. Looking at the current situation, a playoff spot looks almost impossible to achieve for the Yellow Brigade and they will have to play out of skin to have shot of making it.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have been good in patches. They have had good days and even worse time. Maninder Singh's consistency has been the only real constant for them and they would want their captain to continue the same, to hold on to their top six slot.

Head to Head

The Bengal Warriors have a massive edge over the Titans when it comes to head to head encounters. The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a one-point win for the defending champions, thanks to Maninder Singh's Super 10.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 17

Won by Bengal Warriors – 10

Won by Telugu Titans – 3

Tied – 4

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 29th January 2022.

Expected 7

Telugu Titans

Rohit Kumar (Captain)

Adarsh T

Ankit Beniwal

Surinder Singh

Akash Choudhary

C Arun

Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (Captain)

Sukesh Hegde

Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Vijin Thangadurai

Darshan J

Ran Singh

Abozar Mighani

Players to Watch Out

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Abozar Mighani (Bengal Warriors)

Adarsh T (Telugu Titans)

Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)

Key Battle

Maninder Singh v/s Sandeep Kandola

While the Warriors caption Maninder Singh has been scoring points at will, the Titans corner Sandeep Kandola has slowly and steadily played himself to form. With two of the best players in the league up against each other, this contest could well have a say in how this match pans out.