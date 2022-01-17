PKL 2021: Telugu Titans v/s Bengal Warriors - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

The defending champions Bengal Warriors are taking on the Titans from the land of Telugu in match number 61 of PKL 2021. Telugu Titans are still in search of their first win of the season eight campaign. So let's unfold the detailed preview of the second encounter of the 27th matchday.

The last-placed Telugu Titans are enduring a disastrous season and their playoffs qualification possibilities are almost ceased. The prolonged absence of Siddharth 'Bahubali' is expected to be extended as the star raider is still going through rehabilitation. While Bengal Warriors bagged three match-points from the tie against U Mumba but over-reliance on Maninder Singh is still a serious concern for coach BC Ramesh. Bengal maintained their grip over Mumba throughout the game but the tiny lead slipped in dying moments.

The head-to-head count of battle was akin till the fourth edition of the PKL. Thereafter the resurrected Bengal Warriors franchise bossed the whole rivalry. The Bengal Tigers showcased domination ever since then with an eight-match undefeated streak against the Yellow Brigade. The former Telugu captain Abozar Mighani will be up against the Titans for the first time since switching to the Kolkata-based franchise. Meanwhile, another former Titan and now Warrior Sukesh Hegde may not participate in this fixture due to the injury.

Overall H2H record:

16 - Matches

9 - Bengal Warriors

3 - Telugu Titans

4 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second battle of matchday 27 of the PKL season eight. The encounter is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the successful conclusion of the first match between Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha on the 17th January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar platform. You can also tune in to The Bridge for live updates about the action.

Expected 7

Telugu Titans:

Rohit Kumar (Raider)

Rajnish Dalal (Raider)

Ankit Beniwal (Raider)

Prince D (Left Cover)

Surinder Singh (Right Cover)

Sandeep Kandola (Left Corner)

Akash Choudhary (Right Corner)

Squad: Rohit Kumar (C), Siddharth Desai (VC), Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, Galla Raju, Ankit Beniwal, Amit Chauhan, Hyunsu Park, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Akash Arsul, Adarsh T, Akash Chaudhari, Manish, Prince, Abe Tetsuro, Muhammad Shihas, Palla Ramakrishna

Bengal Warriors:

Maninder Singh (Raider)

Akash Pikalmunde (Raider)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (All-rounder)

Amit Narwal (Left Cover)

Darshan J (Right Cover)

Ran Singh Raniya (Left Corner)

Abozar Mighani (Right Corner)

Squad: Maninder Singh (C), Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Ravindra Kumawat, Akash Pikalmunde, Anand V, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit, Tapas Pal, Ran Singh Raniya, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Sachin Vittala, Darshan J, Vijin Thangadurai, Rohit Banne, Parveen Satpal, Amit Narwal

Players to Watch out For

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Rajnish Dalal (Telugu Titans)

Ankit Beniwal (Telugu Titans)

Abozar Mighani (Bengal Warriors)

Key Battle

Maninder Singh vs Sandeep Kandola

Maninder will face the baby-faced assassin Sandeep Kandola for the first time. The services left corner returned to the Starting 7 in the last game and claimed three tackle points against UP Yoddha. Sandeep's territory will be threatened by the Bengal captain Maninder who has a stunning track record against Titans. Maninder is in hot form after scoring the team's all raid points in the previous fixture. He is currently on an eight-match streak of Super 10s and will turn up tonight to make it nine.

Maninder Singh's performance against Telugu Titans:

5 - Matches

51 - Raid points

39 - Touchpoints

12 - Bonuses

3 - Super 10s

17 - Highest Score

10.2 - Average raid points per match