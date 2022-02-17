Pro Kabaddi Playoffs Qualification - Qualified Teams, Teams Knocked Out, Which teams can qualify?

The Pro Kabaddi League season 8 has entered its business end rather quickly. With just nine league stage matches left, the playoff spots are more or less sealed. While three teams are already out of the race, one has already qualified and made the bragging rights of top-placed finish their own.

Six out of the ten teams are still in contention for the remaining five spots. Which team will miss out?

Here, we take a look at the qualification scenarios for each team in PKL 2021.

Bengal Warriors

With just 52 matches accumulated in 21 matches so far, the Bengal Warriors are already out of the playoffs race. Even a win in their last league match would take them to 57 points, which will certainly be not enough to see the defending champions through to the final six.

Matches Remaining

Match 127 – Puneri Paltan v/s Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls

The Bengaluru Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the first half of PKL 2021, but a very inconsistent show towards the latter part leaves their fortunes hanging by a thread. With just one league stage match left, the equation is not so simple for the Bulls.

First they would want to win their final match themselves, and then would require the Puneri Paltan to lose one of their remaining two matches to stand a chance of making it.

Matches Remaining

Match 125 – Bengaluru Bulls v/s Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi

The Dabang Delhi are comfortably placed in the points table at the moment, but they are yet to assure a playoff qualification for themselves. With two matches in their kitty, even a single win would take them through but Joginder Narwal and boys would have to win both if they are to enjoy the comfort of a top-two finish during the playoffs.

Matches Remaining

Match 126 – Dabang Delhi v/s Patna Pirates

Match 128 – Telugu Titans v/s Dabang Delhi

Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants have made a late dash into the playoffs race, but continue to lag at number eight in the table. They would not only want to win both their remaining contests to make it but would also need Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls to lose all their remaining games to sneak in.

Matches Remaining

Match 129 – Tamil Thalaivas v/s Gujarat Giants

Match 131 – Gujarat Giants v/s U Mumba

Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers are well placed to make it into the playoffs. They not only sit at the fourth position in the points table currently, but also have a good momentum behind them with four wins in their last five encounters. A win out of the two remaining games would be enough to take them through, but Rakesh Kumar's boys will certainly be eyeing two out of two to steal a top-two finish.

Matches Remaining

Match 125 – Bengaluru Bulls v/s Haryana Steelers

Match 132 – Patna Pirates v/s Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently placed fifth in the points table with 62 points in 21 games. The equation for them is pretty simple – win their final league stage match and go through to the playoffs. But, a loss or even a tie would leave them staring at an exit after 22 matches.

Matches Remaining

Match 130 – Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Puneri Paltan

Patna Pirates

The Patna Pirates have been the most consistent team of PKL 2021 and they have reaped the rewards for the same. Not only are the three-time champions the first team to qualify for the playoffs, but they have already ensured no team can dethrone them from the pole position in the points table – all this with two matches still left to play.

Matches Remaining

Match 126 – Dabang Delhi v/s Patna Pirates

Match 132 – Patna Pirates v/s Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan

The Puneri Paltan had one of the worst starts a team could have in the season along with the Telugu Titans. But, they have managed to rise above everything with a brilliant displays from PKL debutants – Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Abinesh Nadarajan under the guidance of Nitin Tomar.

They have two matches left and the equation is simple – Win both and make it through.

Matches Remaining

Match 127 – Puneri Paltan v/s Bengal Warriors

Match 130 – Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas

The Tamil Thalaivas are already out of the PKL 2021. A total of 6 ties in the 21 games they have played so far, proved to be their worst enemy as they lag at the penultimate spot in the table. They have also lost all of their last five fixtures and the best they can hope for is a tenth placed finish, provided the Warriors lose their final game and they win.

Matches Remaining

Match 129 – Tamil Thalaivas v/s Gujarat Giants

Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans were the first team to exit PKL 2021. Nothing worked for them this season and they just have one win to show for in 21 matches. Injuries to Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar there was no one to guide the team on the mat as they surrendered a lot of close encounters. They are destined to end this season with the wooden spoon and nothing can change this.

Matches Remaining

Match 128 – Telugu Titans v/s Dabang Delhi

U Mumba

The U Mumba led by Fazel Atrachali have had a mix run in PKL 2021. They were sublime in some matches, while being downright atrocious in other. The failure of the Iranian Sultan on an individual capacity means that the Mumboys have to rely on a lot of other results to make it through to the playoffs.

They not only need to win their final two matches, but also hope that the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls lose their only remaining contests.

Matches Remaining

Match 124 – UP Yoddha v/s U Mumba

Match 131 – Gujarat Giants v/s U Mumba

UP Yoddha

The late return to form of Pardeep Narwal has helped the UP Yoddha to stay alive in the race to the playoffs. They need to win their final match to make it through. They can still go through with a loss, but coach Jasveer Singh would certainly not want to leave things to chance.

Matches Remaining

Match 124 – UP Yoddha v/s U Mumba