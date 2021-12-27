PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas v/s U Mumba - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

U Mumba suffered a loss against Dabang Delhi in their last fixture after having a memorable opening game in PKL 2021. They will be facing Tamil Thalaivas who are yet to register their first win of the season eight campaign. So let's have a look at the forthcoming clash between two classic rivals Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba.

Strategic takeaways

U Mumba raiders tried their best to revive themselves from the tangle created by defenders in the last game. Sultan Fazel Atrachali's form has been the main concern for Subramanian Rajaguru. The U Mumba captain has managed to complete only one successful tackle from two matches of this season. U Mumba defence revolves around their Iranian leader and management has expectations from him to lead the team from the front.

The Thalaivas, on the other hand, were in a winning position but were held to a draw by the Telugu Titans in their first game. After scoring a Super 10 in the first match, their star raider Manjeet looked completely off-colour against Bengaluru Bulls as they failed to pocket even a single point from that encounter. Their second raider K Prapanjan too has failed to deliver further increasing their woes.

Head to Head

U Mumba has been dominant against the Chennai-based franchise since the inception of this rivalry. Tamil Thalaivas failed to stop the orange banner in both attempts from last season. Vigilant Thalaivas are preparing to halt the three-match winning streak of U Mumba over them.

Overall H2H record:

5 - Matches

4 - U Mumba

1 - Tamil Thalaivas

0 - Tie

When to watch?

Pro Kabaddi's Day 6 action will commence with the battle between these two classic rivals. The high-voltage encounter will be aired live at 7:30 PM on 27th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Tamil Thalaivas:

Manjeet Dahiya (Raider)

K Prapanjan (Raider)

Bhavani Rajput (Raider)

Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover)

Surjeet (Right Cover)

Sahil Gulia (Left Corner)

Sagar Rathee (Right Corner)

Squad: Surjeet (C), K Prapanjan (VC), Manjeet Dahiya, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sandaruwan Asiri, Sagar Krishna, Sourabh Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Anwar Saheed Baba, Himanshu, Sagar Rathee, M Abhishek, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Sahil, Ashish, Mohit

U Mumba:

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

V Ajith Kumar (Raider)

Shivam (All-rounder)

Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)

Mohsen Maghsoudlou (Right Cover)

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)

Rinku (Right Corner)

Squad: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), V Ajith Kumar, Jashandeep Singh, Navneet, Rahul Rana, Kamlesh, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Sunil Siddhagawli, Ajeet, Rinku, Prince, Baljinder Singh, Rahul, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Pankaj, Monu

Players to Watch out For

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Manjeet Dahiya (Tamil Thalaivas)

K Prapanjan (Tamil Thalaivas)

Key Battle

Abhishek Singh vs Surjeet

The sudden rise of Abhishek Singh has been marvellous as he became a star raider from low-key in no time. The UP-based raider has 24 raid points from season eight so far. Abhishek will be in a mini-battle with legendary cover defender Surjeet who is known for hunting the best opposition raider. Surjeet has seven tackle points from the last two matches and is eager to lead Thalaivas in the first victory of this season