PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas - Preview, Squad, Expected 7, Schedule

Tamil Thalaivas joined the Pro Kabaddi League stage in the fifth season. But, the Chennai-based franchise has gone through a forgettable run in PKL since their debut and is considered as most unsuccessful among four late additions to the roster.

Thalaivas parted ways with their former captain Ajay Thakur who will don Delhi colours this season. Ajay was an integral part of Thalaivas and was the franchise's most successful player till now. The former Indian captain featured in every Thalaivas game in his first two seasons where he scored 416 raid points - exactly 50% of the team's total raid points.





Aim to leave behind past failures Tamil Thalaivas offloaded many renowned faces from previous roster who failed to meet the expectations of the franchise. Even the presence of veterans Manjeet Chhillar, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bapu, Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar couldn't help Thalaivas to break the streak of finishing rock bottom at the points table for three straight seasons. Hence, a squad overhaul from Tamil Thalaivas management was highly expected. Although the recruitment by Thalaivas was totally different this season. Instead of going for famous faces, Thalaivas' focus was more on recruiting young and dynamic players. Therefore we will see these young Thalaivas acquiring prominent roles in the team under general Surjeet Singh. But it is hard to predict the cover partner of Surjeet Singh for season eight as there are many new names in contention. The Kerala-based all-rounder Sagar Krishna will be seen as the premier left corner of Thalaivas. Sagar followed his captain Surjeet to make a switch from Puneri Paltan to Tamil Thalaivas. Meanwhile, right corner Santhapanaselvam is set to play for his home side for the first time in his PKL career. As per the sources, the New Young Player Ashish Malik might get the nod in the cover position. The raiding department is the highlight of the Tamil Thalaivas. Prapanjan's PKL winning stint with Bengal Warriors will establish him as the leader of the Thalaivas raiding unit. Manjeet Dahiya and Ajinkya Pawar are his other attacking counterparts. The raiding depth of the roster is deepened in the presence of familiar names of Athul MS, Sourabh Patil and Bhavani Rajput. P.O. Surjeet on duty! Tamil Thalaivas' defensive strength revolves around the legendary cover defender and captain Surjeet Singh. Surjeet was the most successful cover defender of last season scoring 63 tackle points in 21 games. Surjeet led Bengal Warriors to two successive playoff qualifications before his departure to Puneri Paltan. Statistically, Surjeet has the most High 5s (27) and fifth-most tackle points (278) in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. Tamil Thalaivas expected Starting7 Manjeet Dahiya (Raider) K Prapanjan (Raider) Ajinkya Pawar (Raider) Ashish Malik (Left Cover) Surjeet Singh (Right Cover) Sagar Krishna (Left Corner) Santhapanaselvam (Right Corner) Announced fixtures Telugu Titans - 22 December 2021 Bengaluru Bulls - 24 December 2021 U Mumba - 27 December 2021 Puneri Paltan - 31 December 2021 Dabang Delhi KC - 1 January 2022 UP Yoddha - 4 January 2022 Patna Pirates - 6 January 2022 Haryana Steelers - 10 January 2022 Bengal Warriors - 13 January 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers - 16 January 2022 Gujarat Giants - 20 January 2022 Squad Raiders- Manjeet Dahiya, K Prapanjan, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sandaruwan Asiri All Rounders- Sagar Krishna, Sourabh Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Anwar Saheed Baba Defenders- Surjeet Singh (C), Himanshu, Sagar Rathee, M Abhishek, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Sahil, Ashish, Mohit



