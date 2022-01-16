PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Deepak Niwas Hooda led Jaipur Pink Panthers are steadily marching towards the top half of the PKL 2021 points table. They will face the challenge of Tamil Thalaivas who are currently standing just a position behind them. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of this encounter where inaugural champions will be taking on Thalaivas led by Surjeet.

Strategic Takeaways

The confidence of the Pink Panthers roster is sky-high after hunting the table-toppers Patna Pirates in their previous fixture. Coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan must be glad after watching Deepak Niwas Hooda back to his vintage form. Meanwhile, The Chennai-based franchise's six-match undefeated streak was broken by the defending champions Bengal in their last game. Thalaivas coach J Udayakumar may bring back experienced defender Sagar Krishna in place of Sahil Gulia who seems out of form lately.

Head to Head

In their most recent face-off, Thalaivas registered their first and only win over the Rajasthan-based franchise. Sagar Rathee starred in that triumph scoring four tackle points. Sagar has 31 tackle points from nine games of season eight which makes him the highest-scoring corner defender so far. Thalaivas' super-sub Ajinkya Ashok Pawar is expected to make a cameo appearance against his former side.

Overall H2H record:

4 - Matches

3 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

1 - Tamil Thalaivas

0 - Tie

When to watch?

The inaugural Pro Kabaddi champions are up against the Thalaivas from the land of Tamil Nadu on the 26th matchday of PKL season eight. The clash between these two counterparties will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 16th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Tamil Thalaivas:

Manjeet Dahiya (Raider)

K Prapanjan (Raider)

Bhavani Rajput (Raider)

Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover)

Surjeet (Right Cover)

Sagar Krishna (Left Corner)

Sagar Rathee (Right Corner)

Squad: Surjeet (C), K Prapanjan (VC), Manjeet Dahiya, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sandaruwan Asiri, Himanshu Singh, Sagar Krishna, Sourabh Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Anwar Saheed Baba, Sagar Rathee, Sahil Gulia, Sahil Malik, M Abhishek, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Himanshu, Ashish, Mohit Jakhar

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Raider)

Naveen Bazzad (Raider)

Vishal Lather (Left Cover)

Amit Kharb (Right Cover)

Sandeep Dhull (Left Corner)

Sahul Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Bazzad, Amirhossein Maleki, Amin Nosrati, Sushil Gulia, Amit Nagar, Ashok, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Brijendra Choudhary, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan, Sahul Kumar, Amit Kharb, Deepak Singh

Players to Watch out For

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Manjeet Dahiya (Tamil Thalaivas)

Sahul Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Key Battle

Arjun Deshwal vs Surjeet

A positional player battle between two stalwarts who represent Services at the Kabaddi nationals. Arjun is the 4th highest raid points scorer so far meanwhile, Surjeet is topping the tackle points charts. Both of them play pivotal roles for their respective teams. The 22-year-old Arjun is enjoying his career-best Pro Kabaddi campaign carrying the offensive responsibilities of Pink Panthers.

Arjun Deshwal's season eight campaign so far:

Match 9: 9 raid points against Patna Pirates

Match 8: 7 raid points against Dabang Delhi KC

Match 7: 11 raid points against Puneri Paltan

Match 6: 13 raid points against Bengaluru Bulls

Match 5: 16 raid points against Bengal Warriors

Match 4: 14 raid points against U Mumba

Match 3: 11 raid points against UP Yoddha

Match 2: 17 raid points against Haryana Steelers

Match 1: 10 raid points against Gujarat Giants