PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas v/s Haryana Steelers - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Tamil Thalaivas are ready to take on the Haryana Steelers in match number 45 of PKL 2021. Thalaivas will be confronted by Dhakad Boys from the home of Kabaddi. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of this encounter between these two mid-table combatants.

Strategic Takeaways

Tamil Thalaivas are unbeaten from their last five fixtures of the season eight campaign. The Chennai-based franchise has shown immense consistency in offence and defence as well. Coach J Udayakumar and Captain Surjeet are developing newbies into dependable maestros. Haryana Steelers finally gained momentum after going through a sloppy run at the start of the season. Rakesh Kumar will be expecting his Dhakad Boys to continue it further.

Head to Head

The head-to-head record is nail-biting between two of the latest additions to the Pro Kabaddi League. The first three encounters between these two franchises failed to produce a win or loss. Haryana skipper Vikash Kandola was the top scorer of the match with 13 raid points when last Steelers faced the counterparty.

Overall H2H record:

5 - Matches

1 - Haryana Steelers

1 - Tamil Thalaivas

3 - Tie

When to watch?

Haryana Steelers will be up against the southerners Tamil Thalaivas on the 20th matchday of PKL season eight. The high-necked clash will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 10th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Tamil Thalaivas:

Manjeet Dahiya (Raider)

Athul MS (Raider)

Ajinkya Pawar (Raider)

Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover)

Surjeet (Right Cover)

Sagar Krishna (Left Corner)

Sagar Rathee (Right Corner)

Squad: Surjeet (C), K Prapanjan (VC), Manjeet Dahiya, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sandaruwan Asiri, Sagar Krishna, Sourabh Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Anwar Saheed Baba, Himanshu, Sagar Rathee, M Abhishek, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Sahil, Ashish, Mohit

Haryana Steelers:

Vikash Kandola (Raider)

Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Rohit Gulia (All-rounder)

Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover)

Mohit Nandal (Right Cover)

Surender Nada (Left Corner)

Ravi Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Vikash Kandola (C), Vinay, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Esmaeil Mghsoudlou, Vikas Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Bijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Shrikant Tewthia, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit

Players to Watch out For

Vikash Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers)

Jaideep Dahiya (Haryana Steelers)

Ajinkya Pawar (Tamil Thalaivas)

Key Battle

Haryana offence vs Tamil defence

Haryana's first-choice three raiders are featured among the Top 20 of raid points charts. The striking trio of captain Vikash Kandola, Meetu Sharma and Rohit Gulia claimed a combined 143 raid points which are 93% of the total raid points scored by Haryana Steelers.

On the other hand, two Thalaivas defenders are among the Top 7 tackle points scorers of this season. Left corner Sagar Krishna got his maiden start for the Tamil side in the last game. Sagar adds more experience in the steady defence line of Tamil Thalaivas.