PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas v/s Gujarat Giants - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Tamil Thalaivas are ready to take on the Giants from the land of Gujarat in the 30th matchday of the PKL 2021. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of match number 66 of the PKL caravan.

Strategic Takeaways

Gujarat roster will be taking the field after having a tight low-scoring draw with rivals U Mumba. Star left corner Girish Maruti Ernak returned to the Starting 7 but captain Ravinder Pahal is still out of the action. Gujarat gaffer Manpreet Singh gave a surprising start to Ajay Kumar who finished as their top scorer in the previous fixture.

Manjeet Dahiya could have avoided that error in the decisive last raid of the game. Coach J Udayakumar must have given him tactical lessons for improvisation of instincts as Thalaivas had to share match-points with Jaipur because of that. Tamil vice-captain K Prapanjan left the court midway against Jaipur due to injury in the early minutes of the clash. Prapanjan will be most probably replaced by Ajinkya Pawar or MS Athul in the lineup.

Head to Head

Both teams have faced each other only four times at the Pro Kabaddi League stage where the head-to-head count is akin for both franchises. Giants registered a whopping 29-point victory over Thalaivas in their previous encounter. Gujarat's star left cover Parvesh Bhainswal starred in that power show with a High 5 performance.

Overall H2H record:

4 - Matches

2 - Gujarat Giants

2 - Tamil Thalaivas

0 - Tie

When to watch?

Tamil Thalaivas will be up against the Gujarat Giants franchise on the 30th matchday of PKL season eight. The battle between these two counterparties will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 20th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar platform. You can also tune in to The Bridge for live updates about the action.

Expected 7

Tamil Thalaivas:

Manjeet Dahiya (Raider)

Ajinkya Pawar (Raider)

Bhavani Rajput (Raider)

Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover)

Surjeet (Right Cover)

Sahil Gulia (Left Corner)

Sagar Rathee (Right Corner)

Squad: Surjeet (C), K Prapanjan (VC), Manjeet Dahiya, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sandaruwan Asiri, Himanshu Singh, Sagar Krishna, Sourabh Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Anwar Saheed Baba, Sagar Rathee, Sahil Gulia, Sahil Malik, M Abhishek, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Himanshu, Ashish, Mohit Jakhar

Gujarat Giants:

Rakesh Narwal (Raider)

Rakesh Sungroya (Raider)

Ajay Kumar (Raider)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover)

Sunil Kumar Malik (Right Cover)

Girish Maruti Ernak (Left Corner)

Ankit Sharma (Right Corner)

Squad: Ravinder Pahal (C), Sunil Kumar Malik (VC), Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rathan K, Harmanjeet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Gaur, Harshit Yadav, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sungroya, Sohit Malik, Sonu Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ankit Sharma, Davinder Amar, Sumit Malik, Vishav Chaudhary, Soleiman Pahlevani

Players to Watch out For

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Giants)

Sunil Kumar Malik (Gujarat Giants)

Manjeet Dahiya (Tamil Thalaivas)

Sagar Rathee (Tamil Thalaivas)

Key Battle

Rakesh Sungroya v/s Surjeet

Rakesh Sungroya has been find of the season for the Gujarat Giants franchise. The Haryana-based youngster made his mark in the K7 Kabaddi Tournament representing NK Kabaddi Academy. He has earnedwide praises from PKL experts for his highly skilled raiding skills and consistency. Rakesh will face Thalaivas captain Surjeet who is hailed as the most dangerous defender of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Rakesh Sungroya's performance in season eight so far:

10 - Matches

162 - Total raids

79 - Raid points

3 - Super raids

3 - Super 10s

45% - Raid strike-rate

7.9 - Average points per match

19 - Highest Score (against Haryana Steelers)