PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas v/s Puneri Paltan - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

It is the battle between two franchises who are sitting on the rock bottom of PKL 2021 standings. Struggling Puneri Paltan will be facing Tamil Thalaivas who are still in search of their first victory of season eight. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of this battle of thorns.

Strategic takeaways

Tamil Thalaivas have shared match-points with opponents two times this season. Thalaivas showcased decent performance on both occasions but failed to keep their nerves in crucial times. Vice-captain K Prapanjan may return to the Starting 7 as he was absent from Thalaivas' camp in the last game. Anup Kumar will be going through a dilemma while choosing his Starting 7. Promising youngster Mohit Goyat may get the first start of his PKL career after great cameos in previous fixtures.

Head to Head

Both teams have faced each other only four times in the Pro Kabaddi League. Both encounters from season seven ended on equal scorelines. Interestingly, captain and raider Manjeet Dahiya joined Thalaivas after being released from Paltan. Surjeet was sacked from Puneri Paltan captaincy before being handed over the same responsibility from the Chennai-based franchise.

Overall H2H record:

4 - Matches

1 - Puneri Paltan

1 - Tamil Thalaivas

2 - Tie

When to watch?

Puneri Paltan will be up against Tamil Thalaivas on the last PKL matchday of 2021. The clash will be aired live at 7:30 PM on 31st December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Tamil Thalaivas:

Manjeet Dahiya (Raider)

K Prapanjan (Raider)

Athul MS (Raider)

Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover)

Surjeet (Right Cover)

Sahil Malik (Left Corner)

Sagar Rathee (Right Corner)

Squad: Surjeet (C), K Prapanjan (VC), Manjeet Dahiya, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sandaruwan Asiri, Sagar Krishna, Sourabh Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Anwar Saheed Baba, Himanshu, Sagar Rathee, M Abhishek, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Sahil, Ashish, Mohit

Puneri Paltan:

Pankaj Mohite (Raider)

Mohit Goyat (Raider)

Aslam Inamdar (All-Rounder)

Sanket Sawant (Left Cover)

Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Left Corner)

Sombir (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitin Tomar (C), Vishal Bharadwaj (VC), Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kadian, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aslam Inamdar, Govind Gurjar, Victor Obiero, E Subhash, Baldev Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Hadi Tajik, Sombir Gulia, Karanvir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sourav Kumar

Players to Watch out For

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Vishal Bharadwaj (Puneri Paltan)

Manjeet Dahiya (Tamil Thalaivas)

K Prapanjan (Tamil Thalaivas)

Pankaj Mohite (Puneri Paltan)

Key Battle

Surjeet vs Puneri Paltan attack

Not a long ago, Surjeet was leading the Puneri Paltan franchise from the front. He will be hoping for a memorable outing against his former side. Surjeet also got momentum with him after having ten tackle points in this season so far. He should prefabricate himself for the surprise raiding packages of Anup's side. We may see youngsters Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat in more prominent roles from now on.