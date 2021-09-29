PKL 2021 might take place in December

Ever since its inception in the year 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has emerged as one of the most loved and followed sports leagues in India. With seven seasons conducted successfully – the last of which came in 2019, PKL has played a major role in developing Kabaddi as a mainstream sport in the country.



However, the loyal followers of the league have been devoid of any Kabaddi action since 2019, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic. Though the other two leagues in the country – the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Indian Super League (ISL), managed to successfully conduct a season amidst the pandemic in 2020, the PKL did not happen.

But, things look brighter this time around. The auction for PKL 2021 season was held earlier last month, as the organisers, Mashal Sports seem keen on hosting the league this time around.

The auction turned out to be quite an eventful one, with some of the star players including the three-time champion, Patna Pirates letting go of their poster boy Pardeep Narwal to UP Yoddha.

But, even a month after the auction the schedule for PKL 2021 is yet not announced. So when is PKL really going to be held?

December, probably.

"The official announcement has to come from Mashal Sports and they will make it in due course, but from what I understand it will mostly take place in December. The official dates will be out soon," said Tejasvi Singh Gehlot, the General Secretary of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) to The Bridge over a call.