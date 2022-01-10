PKL 2021: Former Kiwi cricketer Scott Styris backs Tamil Thalaivas to lift the title

Former international cricketer from New Zealand, Scott Styris, has extended his support to the Pro Kabaddi outfit Tamil Thalaivas. The cricket commentator and expert used his Twitter handle to express his adherence towards the Chennai-based franchise.

Scott Styris is famous for his 'Power Rankings', a cricket analytical system introduced on the Select Dugout show of Star Sports Network. PKL commentator and expert Suhail Chandok took inspiration from this and posted his own 'PKL power rankings' on Monday.





Chandok then mentioned Styris in the reply tweet, crediting his friend for the inspiration.

The tweet mention received the immediate attention of the New Zealander who is currently enjoying a vacation period in his home country. Styris replied, "I'm backing the @tamilthalaivas FYI (for your information)."

I'm backing the @tamilthalaivas FYI — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 9, 2022





Former New Zealand all-rounder is always surrounded by media attention through his sarcastic Twitter remarks. Styris has achieved 6000+ runs and 150+ wickets in International cricket for the New Zealand cricket team. His lucrative batting career included nine centuries and 34 half-centuries.

This tweet received wide praises from Tamil Thalaivas fans and Kabaddi fans as well. He is already a favourite figure in Tamil Nadu having played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was seen playing Kabaddi along with Aussie cricketer Michael Hussey in a promotional event of Pro Kabaddi League in 2017.