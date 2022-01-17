PKL 2021: Schedule for second half of the Pro Kabaddi announced

Mashal Sports, the organisers of vivo Pro Kabaddi League, successfully completed 66 matches constituting the first half of the league stage ongoing Season 8, in complete conformity to the league schedule that was released in December 2021. Mashal Sports today announced the second part of the ongoing round-robin league, with 33 matches to be played from 20 January to 4th February 2022.



A significant feature of the 66 completed matches of PKL Season 8 has been the augmented quality of competition between the 12 PKL Teams. The score difference at the end of matches has reduced by 42% with an avg. of 6 in PKL 8 VS 10 in PKL 7. There has been a 16% increase in total points scored: avg. 68 points per match in PKL 8 vs 59 in PKL 7. This has been led by a 32% increase in raid points: avg. 41 raid points per match in PKL 8 vs 31 in PKL 7. The league has also seen the emergence of new & exciting kabaddi talent such as Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan), Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) & Mohammadreza Shadloui (Patna Pirates), amongst others.

The league organisers are confident that the next round of 33 matches will witness further enhancement of the competitive quality of the league especially as this includes the 'rivalry week' between PKL Teams where the playing teams are selected for popular sentiments and folklore between their respective geographies. The 'rivalry week' of PKL Season 8 will be played from 31st January – 4th February.

The upcoming 33 matches, including the rivalry week, will be followed by the penultimate round of further 33 matches that will complete the full 132-match round-robin stage of Season 8. This will be followed by the play-off round and thereafter the Season 8's grand finale.

Speaking about the schedule being released into two phases, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, vivo Pro Kabaddi League said, "A notable feature of Pro Kabaddi is that it offers the highest number of matches among front-ranking Indian sports leagues. This is a unique value proposition for its 12 Teams, its athlete pool, as well as sports fans and sponsors in our country's sports ecosystem. The completion of 66 matches of the first half of Season 8, as well as the release of the next 33 matches, is proof of our commitment to this intrinsic value of Pro Kabaddi".

Keeping the health and safety of players in mind, Mashal Sports will continue to adhere to all the safety protocols set by the authorities and aim to maintain bio-bubble security.

Speaking on the release of the second part of the schedule of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 8, Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, "We are proud to be associated with Pro Kabaddi, which has undertaken the massive task of conducting its 8th season in the given challenging circumstances. As a premium global brand, everything we do is tied to the larger purpose of bringing joy to people. Kabaddi has a passionate following in the country. We encourage Kabaddi fans to enjoy the power-packed season from the comfort and safety of their homes. Considering the gaining popularity of Kabaddi among the youth, we are happy to play a role in promoting the sport in India and bringing joy to millions of Kabaddi fans across the country.